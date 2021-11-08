A student answers his learning module from his home in Manila on Oct. 5, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Department of Education (DepEd) launched Monday a helpline system that aims to help students and school personnel with their mental health concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The department provided its offices with a poster containing contact details of organizations that can provide mental health support services to students and school personnel.

The poster can be shown to learners and school workers during DepEd events and programs, the agency said in a memorandum.

"These helplines can provide various ways to support our learners and personnel. They may provide mental health and psychosocial support services, as well as wellness checks," said Ronilda Co, director of the DepEd's Disaster Risk Reduction Management Service office.

The Department of Education has listed contact details of organizations that can address the mental health concerns of students and teachers. Photo courtesy of the DepEd

The graphic includes contact details of organizations such as Hopeline PH, The 700 Club Asia, COVID-19 Mental Health Responders from the Masters Psychological Services, and Circle of Hope Community Services, Inc.

It also lists down the COVID-19 hotline numbers of DepEd's regional offices.

The contact details will be updated every March and October of the year, the DepEd said.

In May, the Department of Health said at least 3.6 million Filipinos are dealing with mental health issues as the country continued to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic.

A recent study from the University of the Philippines also showed that a quarter of Filipinos are experiencing "moderate to severe" anxiety issues due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students and teachers, in particular, have struggled mentally with the shift to remote learning, citing heavier workload compared to the pre-pandemic period.

In Baguio City, the local government recently granted university students' pleas for an "academic break" as they feel overwhelmed in trying to accomplish their school requirements while still recovering from the devastation left by Tropical Storm Maring.

