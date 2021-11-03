MANILA — The local government of Baguio City has granted the request of student groups for an "academic break," a student leader said Wednesday.

The local government gave universities the discretion to decide on the dates of the academic break, said Mystica Rose Angelica Bucad, chairperson of the Saint Louis University (SLU) Supreme Student Council.

"Sobrang natuwa... kasi 'yon naman po talaga ang kailagnan ng students,” Bucad told ABS-CBN News.

(The students were really happy... because that's what they really needed.)

Last week, student councils from various universities in Baguio wrote to the city government to ask for an academic break.

They said students are struggling to fulfill their school requirements while still recovering from the devastation left by Tropical Storm Maring.

Bucad hoped that universities would give students a "genuine academic break" by not giving them homework to accomplish during the period.

She also hoped it would be the last "academic break" for the current school year as more schools start to resume in-person classes.

Bucad believes academic breaks are no longer needed once schools return to classroom instruction.

"Kung makakabalik na sa school, 'di na nako-compromise ang kailangan matutunan ng mga students and 'di rin mako-compromise ang mental health ng students since.. personal na ang interaction with friends, teachers," she said.

(If students can go back to school, their education will no longer be compromised, as well as their mental health since... they can have personal interaction with their friends, teachers.)

On Tuesday, the University of the Philippines-Baguio announced it would hold an academic break from Nov. 2 to 8.

Philippine colleges and universities have shifted to remote learning after in-person classes were banned last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this year, the government allowed limited in-person classes for select programs, including medicine and engineering.

The Commission on Higher Education is planning to allow in-person classes for all programs in areas with low COVID-19 cases and high vaccination rates.

— With a report from Jasmin Romero, ABS-CBN News

