Young people, aged 12-17, receive their Pfizer COVID-19 (Pfizer) vaccine at the Navotas City Hospital on November 02, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Some 29.48 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus as of Sunday, data from the National Task Force Against COVID-19 showed.

More than 64.2 million doses have been administered, including 34.7 million initial jabs, according to government data.

The number of fully inoculated individuals is more than 38.2 percent of 77.14 million that government aims to immunize by yearend, according to the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group.

A total of 110.65 million COVID-19 vaccines have arrived, of which 76 million doses were procured by the national and local governments, and the private sector, the research group said.

Some 28 million doses or 25 percent were provided through the COVAX facility and 6.6 million doses or 6 percent were bilateral donations by China, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, and Brunei to the Philippine government.

Nearly half or 40 percent were Sinovac jabs, 29 percent were Pfizer vaccines, 14 percent were AstraZeneca doses, 9 percent were Moderna, 4 percent were Sputnik V, 3 percent were Janssen, and 1 percent were Sinopharm doses, according the the ABS-CBN IRG.

The Philippines is planning to administer additional doses and booster shots to vulnerable sectors beginning Nov. 15, vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez earlier said.

It began its pediatric vaccination earlier this month and has so far inoculated 230,357 children aged 12 to 17, according to the Department of Health.