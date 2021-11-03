Essential workers residing in Magalong, Pampanga receive their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Magalang Town Plaza through the Office of the Vice President’s Vaccine Express initiative on Sept. 25, 2021. Charlie Villegas, OVP

MANILA — The Philippines eyes administering booster and third COVID-19 vaccine doses to priority groups by Nov. 15, an official leading the effort said.

"Pinagpapaplanuhan na rin po natin iyong tinatawag nating booster doses at third dose rollout," vaccine "czar" Carlito Galvez Jr. said in a taped meeting with President Rodrigo Duterte that aired on Wednesday.

(We are planning the so-called booster doses and third dose rollout.)

"Iyong ating first phase po, iro-roll out po natin ay para sa health workers. At ito po ay magkakaroon tayo ng guidelines sa Nov. 5... Ang ating projected implementation is Nov. 15," he continued.

(We will roll out our first phase to health workers. We will release guidelines on Nov. 5. Our projected implementation is Nov. 15.)

But he said authorities would have to wait for guidance from the policy team, the revised emergency use authorization of vaccines that would be used, and the recommendation of experts advising the World Health Organization.

If these requirements are met, there will be a "simultaneous" Nov. 15 rollout of third and booster shots to immunocompromised senior citizens and individuals, said Galvez, who serves as chief implementer of the National Task Force Against COVID-19.

Some 1.5 million health workers and 4.6 million senior citizens have completed their coronavirus inoculation so far, based on Galvez's slideshow. It said the number of other immunocompromised individuals has yet to be determined.

The Philippines has recorded some 2.7 million overall coronavirus infections and 43,404 deaths. At least 27.4 million of the 109 population have been fully inoculated so far.

This November, authorities eye administering 15 million vaccine doses, said Galvez.

Other government goals include fully vaccinating the following, he said.