A health worker prepares to inoculate a child with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the coronavirus disease during the vaccine rollout for children with comorbidities, in Pasig on October 15, 2021. Pasig city information office handout via Reuters

MANILA—The Philippines on Wednesday began the vaccination of all children aged 12 to 17 in an expansion of its pediatric jab coverage against COVID-19.

Government aims to inoculate at least 80 percent or some 9 million out of 12 million children by year-end, the Department of Health earlier said.

The program was initially rolled out to children with comorbidities last month. Some 23,727 children have received an initial dose, the DOH said last week.

The expansion of the pediatric vaccination aims to encourage other family members to get vaccinated and boost confidence in the resumption of in-person classes, DOH Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje had said.

Adults, however, are urged to get inoculated against the respiratory illness to protect children who are not yet eligible to receive the jab.

Some 27.4 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated, while 31.95 million others have received a first dose as of Monday, according to government data.

