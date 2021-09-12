Manila citizens receive their second dose of Moderna’s COVID19 vaccine inside the Ramon Magsaysay Highschool in Manila on September 4, 2021. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently said that they have cleared Moderna’s vaccine for the use of 12 to 17-year-olds after thorough evaluation by vaccine experts. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Adults should still be prioritized for COVID-19 vaccination, at least two groups of pediatric doctors said Sunday following government's approval for Moderna and Pfizer to be used on children.

The Philippine Pediatric Society, Inc. (PPS) and the Pediatric Infectious Disease Society of the Philippines, Inc (PIDSP) said adults and more vulnerable age groups "should still be priority in the vaccination rollout, with the aim of equitable distribution among different regions of the country."

"Once the whole country has a sufficient percentage vaccinated in the priority adult groups, children 12 years-old and above may be considered for vaccination," it said in a statement.

"As such the vaccine rollout can be initiated in high-transmission areas and should prioritize adolescents who are qualified in the A3 (children with comorbidities) and A1 (children of healthcare frontliners) category."

The Philippines has so far fully vaccinated some 16.1 million people, with 21.5 million yet to receive their second dose.