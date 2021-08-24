Volunteers assist private individuals dropping off donations at the Hospicio de San Jose in Manila on April 30, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The number of COVID-19 cases at Hospicio de San Jose has climbed to 103 and nearly half of them are children, its administrator said Wednesday.

The first batch of virus patients, around 29 of them, have since recovered and are due for a confirmatory swab test in the next 2 days, according to Sister Corrie Evidente.

The infected 49 children are isolated in their designated dormitories with their caretakers, some of whom also contracted COVID-19, Evidente said. A total of 49 children contracted the respiratory illness, she added.

"I heard they have recovered. It is very warming to know the children are able to do videoke in their quarantine areas. Other children are sending me videos of how they are taking care of themselves. It's very encouraging they are recovering," she told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

Two elderly and two personnel of the Catholic social welfare organization with comorbidities were admitted to the hospital, Evidente said. Some 21 elderly also have "on and off" symptoms, she added.

A total of 262 adults in Hospicio de San Jose have been fully vaccinated while some 20 others have yet to be inoculated because they had already tested positive at the time, according to Evidente.

She also thanked those who donated to the orphanage and home for the elderly, adding that donations can be dropped at its security office.

"I am really very grateful to all those concerned citizens. That’s also a source of strength kasi isang balita lang marami na nagtext, marami na nagsend ng pera," she said. "The support of people is overwhelming."

(That’s also a source of strength because after the news broke many already texted and sent money.)

The Philippines on Tuesday logged 12,067 fresh COVID-19 cases due to the spread of the more contagious COVID-19 Delta variant. The figure raises its total infections to 1,869,691, of which 127,703 or 6.8 percent remain active.