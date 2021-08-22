Hospicio de San Jose seeks donations as virus cases rise

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - Hospicio de San Jose is again calling for help as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect the Catholic charitable institution.

The number of COVID cases in the compound has now risen to 80, including children and the elderly.

Hospicio de San Jose said it was unsure how the virus spread since the institution has been on lockdown already for several months.

Many of the patients are already recovering but at least 2 were brought to the hospital.

For those who wish to donate, they can deposit at BPI M. H. Del Pilar branch account number 8103-0986-62 or Metrobank UN Avenue branch account number 175-3-17550678-1. Food donations are also welcome, especially fresh vegetables and fruits.

The orphanage and home for the elderly, run by the Daughters of Charity of St Vincent de Paul, has about 450 residents including staff. It also sought help in April due to the COVID-19 surge.