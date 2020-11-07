DOH preparing aid for health workers affected by Super Typhoon Rolly

An aerial view of Virac, Catanduanes on November 3, 2020, two days after Super Typhoon Rolly hit the area leaving 75% of houses in town damaged or destroyed, according to the local government. It says it is running low on resources to help in the aftermath of the typhoon and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Jeff Canoy, ABS-CBN News

MANILA— The Department of Health said Saturday it would provide assistance to health workers who were affected by Super Typhoon Rolly, which battered parts of the Bicol Region just days ago.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said they are currently consolidating the number of health workers and officials affected by the storm.

"Hanggang sa ngayon aming kino-consolidate ang mga apektadong DOH officers as well as local health care workers na naapektuhan ng bagyo na ito kasi siyempre 'pag nagbigay tayo ng assistance sa mga komunidad kasama ang health care workers," Vergeire said in a public press briefing.

(Until now we are consolidating the affected DOH officers and local health care workers affected by the storm because of course when we give assistance to the communities, we include health care workers.)

"Sila po ay mag-aayos ng kanilang bahay at bumalik sa bahay, lahat tayo binibigyan natin ng assistance lalo na ang mga tauhan natin sa Department of Health," Vergeire added.

(They will have to fix or return to their houses. We all give the assistance, especially to our people in the Department of Health.)

Some 8 health facilities in the Bicol region were recorded damaged by the super typhoon.

Some P20 million in financial assistance has already been provided to some of the affected health facilities and 6 provinces in the area.

Some 20 people died due to the onslaught of the storm, while thousands of houses and other infrastructure recorded damage or were destroyed.