DOH: 8 health facilities in Bicol damaged by Rolly

An aerial view of Virac, Catanduanes on November 3, 2020, two days after Super Typhoon Rolly hit the area leaving 75% of houses in town damaged or destroyed, according to the local government. It says it is running low on resources to help in the aftermath of the typhoon and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Jeff Canoy, ABS-CBN News

MANILA (UPDATE) - Eight health facilities in the Bicol region were damaged during the onslaught of Super Typhoon Rolly, the Department of Health (DOH) said Wednesday.

Damage on the Bicol hospitals and clinics was pegged at P116 million, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire told reporters in a virtual press briefing.

The following DOH-retained hospitals and laboratories incurred damage from Rolly:

Bicol Regional Training and Teaching Hospital in Legazpi City, Albay

Bicol Medical Center in Naga City, Camarines Sur

Bicol Region General Hospital and Geriatric Medical Center in Cabusao, Camarines Sur

Bicol Regional Diagnostic and Reference Laboratory in Legazpi City, Albay

Ziga Memorial District Hospital in Tabaco City, Albay

Juan M. Alberto District Hospital in San Andres, Catanduanes

Rural health unit in Malilipot, Albay

Barangay health station in Barangay Calbayog, Malilipot, Albay

“We are still looking into the condition of other health facilities in areas caught in the path of Typhoon Rolly,” Vergeire said in Filipino.

Rolly lashed parts of southern Luzon Sunday, leaving 20 people dead, dozens injured and thousands homeless.

'P20-M FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE'

Courtesy of DOH Facebook Page

Vergeire said they had already provided financial assistance worth P20 million to some of the affected health facilities and 6 provinces in the Bicol region.

“We are constantly monitoring the status of our health facilities and responding to their needs,” she said.

As some laboratories were partially damaged and temporarily halted operations due to Rolly, Vergeire said the country’s total case count of COVID-19 cases might be affected.

“We would like to just caution that if there are laboratories that have suspended operations because of the effect of Typhoon Rolly, our output will go low but it will increase once they become operational again,” she said.

As for its temporary treatment and monitoring facilities (TTMFs), the DOH said some 155 patients and 169 staff members were still staying in hotels and hospitals also due to the typhoon.

Among the affected TTMFs were the Ninoy Aquino Stadium and Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila, Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) in Pasay City, and the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.

Meanwhile, Vergeire said over 70,000 families or 269,000 individuals were also staying in evacuation centers in parts of Luzon, including Metro Manila, according to reports from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).