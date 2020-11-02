SLIDESHOW: Super Typhoon Rolly's fury

MULTIMEDIA

ABS-CBN News

The world's biggest typhoon this year did not spare the Philippines even in the time of COVID-19.

Super Typhoon Rolly made landfall in Catanduanes on November 1, 2020 and quickly swept westward through at least seven other provinces before exiting on the same day to the West Philippine Sea.

But on a day traditionally reserved by Filipinos to honoring their dead loved ones, the typhoon threatened to add more to that list.

Before the end of All Saint's Day, Rolly left at least 10 people dead and close to 400,000 displaced by its fury.

Residents along the Balintawak River in Lipa City, Batangas are evacuated as a precaution before Super Typhoon Rolly passes the province on Sunday. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Fisherfolk in Barangay San Isidro pull their fishing boats to safety as Super Typhoon Rolly nears in Bay, Laguna. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Residents take their pets to safety as floodwater rises in Barangay San Isidro, Bay, Laguna on Sunday. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Big waves generated by Super Typhoon Rolly lashes the shore in Gumaca, Quezon. Vincent Go, ABS-CBN News The highway is flooded in Batangas City at the height of Super Typhoon Rolly's fury. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News The highway is flooded in Batangas City at the height of Super Typhoon Rolly's fury. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News People carry the body of a victim in the aftermath of Super Typhoon Rolly in San Francisco, Guinobatan, Albay. Shyneth Occidental Montero, Handout/Reuters A man looks at his house buried under a pile of rubble and sand following flash floods brought by Super Typhoon Rolly in Barangay Busay, Daraga, Albay. Nino N. Luces, Reuters Residents stay on a roof for safety as water rages over the site of the Cagsawa Ruins in Barangay Busay, Daraga, Albay on Sunday. Courtesy of AJ Miraflor Flood waters rage over the site of the Cagsawa Ruins in Barangay Busay, Daraga, Albay on Sunday. Courtesy of AJ Miraflor A portion of the Cagsawa Ruins in Barangay Busay, Daraga, Albay on Sunday is flooded as Super Typhoon Rolly makes its way through the province. Courtesy of AJ Miraflor View of Super Typhoon Rolly aftermath in San Francisco, Guinobatan, Albay. Courtesy of Rep. Zaldy Co More than 300 houses are buried in mud and rocks swept by Super Typhoon Rolly in San Francisco, Guinobatan, Albay. Courtesy of Rep. Zaldy Co Woman comforts a mud-covered dog in Super Typhoon Rolly's aftermath in San Francisco, Guinobatan, Albay where an estimated 300 homes got buried with mudflow and boulders. Courtesy of Rep. Zaldy Co An aerial view shows destroyed and flooded houses after super Typhoon Goni hit the town of Malinao, Albay province, south of Manila on November 1, 2020. Charism Sayat, AFP An aerial view shows destroyed buildings with ripped off roofs after Super Typhoon Rolly hit the town of Tabaco, Albay on Sunday. Charism Sayat, AFP An aerial view shows a ripped off roof of a church after Super Typhoon Rolly hit the town of Tabaco, Albay province, south of Manila on November 1, 2020. Charism Sayat, AFP A tricycle speeds past toppled electric posts destroyed at the height of super Super Typhoon Rolly after it hit Tabaco, Albay. Charism Sayat, AFP Residents stand next to cars damaged after a gymnasium collapsed at the height of super Super Typhoon Rolly after it hit Tabaco, Albay. Charism Sayat, AFP Residents gather along a road damaged by heavy rains brought by the Super Typhoon Rolly after it hit the town of Malinao, Albay province. Charism Sayat, AFP Motorists make their way through boulders washed from nearby Mayon volcano along a damaged road after Super Typhoon Rolly hit the town of Malilipot, Albay. Charism Sayat, AFP Residents pick up the pieces from residential houses along the shore destroyed by big waves in Catarman, Samar. Sharon Evite, ABS-CBN News Residents pick up the pieces from residential houses along the shore destroyed by big waves in Catarman, Samar. Sharon Evite, ABS-CBN News Evacuees settle at a temporary shelter in Batong Malake in Laguna. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Evacuees settle at a temporary shelter in Batong Malake in Laguna. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News