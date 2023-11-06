'We are happy': PNP says 'no reason' to join destabilization efforts

Police stay in formation as anti-government protesters hold a program along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City hours before the 2nd State of the Nation of Address of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Alec Corpuz, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Police Gen. Benjamin Acorda on Monday said there is no reason for Philippine National Police personnel to join any destabilization plot against the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.

Security officials, including the national security adviser and the chief of staff of the military stressed over the weekend that there is no such plot.



"We are happy with our president. He is very much sensitive with the sentiments — with the plight — of our police officers. And I do believe pati yung sa AFP (Armed Forces of the Philippines)," Acorda said.

AFP chief Brawner 'misquoted'

AFP chief Romeo Brawner, Jr. last Friday remarked that a group of retired officers were trying to destabilize the government. He walked back those comments over the weekend and said they had been taken out of context.

PNP chief Acorda said he is in constant communication with police officers to immediately address their grievances.



"All these issue are properly addressed and there is no reason para maging demoralized and for the PNP members na maging aktibo or mag-participate sa destabilization," Acorda said.

Then President Rodrigo Duterte raised the salaries in the uniformed services in 2019 but proposed reforms to the pension system for military and uniformed personnel prompted warnings of potential demoralization in the ranks.

Accord said over the weekend that the issues with pension reform had already been settled.

Meanwhile, former Sen. Panfilo Lacson — a former PNP chief — said talk of the alleged destabilization plot was triggered "by the TNTrio rally, mostly participated in by retired uniformed personnel in support of former DICT (Secretary) Eliseo Rio’s tenacious crusade for future clean and honest elections."



“The protest was primarily against Smartmatic and Comelec for their failure and refusal to clarify the 20 million votes mysteriously counted over an unbelievably short period of time,” Lacson added.

Brawner has refused further comment on his earlier claim, saying: "Huwag na... huwag na, para mawala na."

Joint Exercise

Brawner on Monday led the opening ceremony of the AFP Joint Exercise "DAGITPA" 2023 at Camp Aguinaldo.

More than 1,500 active and reserve forces from the Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines, Special Operations Command, and Cyber Group will participate in the exercises.

The Philippine National Police and Philippine Coast Guard will also participate in the said exercise.



In his message during the ceremony, Brawner strongly urged the participants of the exercise to take it seriously.

He said that in the event the country faces any national emergency situation, everyone should be prepared.



During the press briefing, the official clarified that he did not specifically refer to any particular enemy but he emphasized the need for preparedness in the event of war.



"When we talk about adversaries, we are not referring to specific country. And, as I mentioned, hindi lang manmade, even natural calamities, disasters we have to prepare for," he said.



According to the AFP, the exercise will focus on territorial defense, maritime security, and counter-terrorism.



The AFP also said that they will establish a Cyber command to combat fake news and other forms of misinformation.



The Joint Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise and Urban Operations will be conducted in Paoay and Burgos, Ilocos Norte on November 15.

— With reports from Raya Capulong and Sherrie Ann Torres, ABS-CBN News