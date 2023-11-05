Armed Forces Chief of Staff General Romeo Brawner Junior (left) reviews troops during a visit to the Western Command military base in Puerto Princesa, Palawan, Philippines, August 10, 2023. Brawner visited troops in charge of Palawan and Kalayaan Islands in the wake of the recent aggression by the Chinese Coast Guard against Philippine vessels in the disputed South China Sea. Eloisa Lopez, EPA-EFE/pool

MANILA — The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Sunday said it is validating reports of efforts to "upset" the Marcos Jr. administration but no plot in place to destabilize government.

Col. Medel Aguilar, AFP spokesperson, was clarifying the statement of AFP chief Romeo Brawner, Jr regarding alleged destabilization efforts against the government that he later retracted, saying he was "misquoted."

Aguilar said Brawner's statement was about efforts to "upset the stability" of the government and not a destabilization plot.

Asked about how entities were undermining the government, the official said this is not a "threat to our security" and assured the public there was nothing to worry about.

"These are just efforts to upset. Kumbaga, we don't see any threats on these efforts," he said.

"I will not go into details about this because sa sinabi ng mga kuwan, these are reported efforts. So we'll just leave it at that muna because... these will be further validated and verified," he added.

Pressed further, the AFP spokesperson said, "I cannot add details actually, because I am not privy to those discussions."

He also refused to mention names behind these alleged efforts.

"All I can say is we don't have a threat. There is no plot to speak of and the AFP will be professional and will remain loyal to its Constitution," he added.

Aguilar echoed Brawner's call for the military to remain united and to be loyal to their duty to the Constitution and the Filipino public.

He also told them to not join any activity "beyond what is required of our Constitutional mandate."

Police chief Benjamin Acorda Jr. on Saturday said there is no basis to say a plot exists.

He said that the uniformed services may have had issues with government attempts to tinker with their pensions, but that these have been resolved.

NOT THE FIRST TIME

Earlier this year, destabilization plot rumors also surfaced following the sudden replacement of its chief of staff.

It was when Gen. Andres Centino formally assumed his former position as chief of staff of the AFP in a change of command ceremony last January.

He replaced Lt. Gen. Bartolome Bacarro, only 5 months after the latter took over as chief of staff in August 2022.

The ceremony was held indoors without the traditional military honors and parade.

