AFP spox: No destabilization plot vs Marcos admin

Camp Aguinaldo, the Armed Forces of the Philippines' hadquarters in Quezon City. ABS-CBN News file photo

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Monday belied rumors of a destabilization plot against the Marcos administration following the sudden replacement of its chief of staff.

AFP spokesperson Col. Medel Aguilar denied such a plot, claiming that the situation at Camp Aguinaldo remains normal.

“Wala namang destabilization plot. Ayaw ko na sayangin ang oras natin sa isang bagay na walang katotohanan,” Aguilar told reporters in a Zoom interview Monday.

He assured that the morale of troops also remains high.

“Ang AFP is a professional organization. We are focused on the mission that is given to us and morale is usually equated sa mission accomplishment, at nakikita nating napakalaki ng accomplishment ng AFP when it comes to internal security operations and encountering violent extremism,” Aguilar said.

Gen. Andres Centino formally assumed his former position as chief of staff of the AFP in a change of command ceremony on Saturday.

He replaced Lt. Gen. Bartolome Bacarro, only five months after the latter took over as chief of staff in August.

The ceremony was held indoors without the traditional military honors and parade.

“Except for the parade, wala namang nawala sa seremonya… Marami namang turnover na nangyayari sa loob ng AFCOC, so depende sa sitwasyon… Kung titingnan natin, nagmadali, so usually, kung may parade, may preparations for that,” Aguilar said.

“Ang importanteng pag-usapan ay nagkaroon ng smooth transition. ‘Yung AFP is a professional organization and we always respect the decision of our commander in chief and we will support our new CS. ‘Yun ang pinakaimportante,” the spokesperson added.

Aguilar could not give an explanation for the sudden replacement of Bacarro and the return of Centino, explaining it was the decision of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

“Desisyon po ‘yan galing sa taas,” he said.

Aguilar was also unable to answer why Department of National Defense officer-in-charge Jose Faustino Jr. did not attend the change-of-command ceremony.

Faustino’s absence comes as rumors of his and other top defense officials’ alleged resignation spread. Malacañang confirmed Faustino's resignation on Monday, January 9.

Major service branches of the AFP, meanwhile, rallied behind the leadership of the reappointed chief of staff.

The Philippine Army, Philippine Navy, and Philippine Air Force issued separate statements welcoming Centino on his return as AFP chief.

The Philippine Army, where Centino served, said it will “always respect and support the decision of the President and Commander-in-Chief Ferdinand Marcos Jr.”

“We are confident that Gen. Centino, who earlier led the AFP from November 2021 to August 2022, will support the Philippine Army in attaining its vision of becoming a world-class land force that is a source of national pride by 2028. The organization is assured on its strides in its modernization thrusts,” the statement read.

The Philippine Navy, describing itself as a “professional organization,” said it “wholly supports the decision of the Commander-in-Chief.”

“The Philippine Navy will continue to fulfill its mandate to support the mission of the AFP in protecting and securing our country and our people,” the statement read.

The Philippine Air Force, for its part, said it “remains a stable and dependable organization and supports the decision of the Commander-in-Chief.”

“The PAF remains loyal to our flag and our Constitution, and as a force provider, we will stay committed to our mandate to support the mission of the AFP in securing and defending our country and people,” the statement read.

Centino will reach the mandatory retirement age of 56 in February. Malacañang and the DND have yet to clarify if Centino will serve a fresh term under Republic Act No. 11709, which sets a fixed three-year term on key military officials.