Faustino resigns as Defense chief, to be replaced by Galvez

Presidential peace adviser Carlito Galvez Jr. shakes hands with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. after accepting his offer to be the next Defense chief on Jan. 9, 2023, following the resignation of Jose Faustino Jr. Presidential Communications Office/handout



MANILA — Department of National Defense (DND) officer-in-charge Jose Faustino Jr. has resigned from his post, Malacañang confirmed on Monday.

In a social media post, Presidential Communications Office (PCO) officer-in-charge Cheloy Garafil said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. accepted Faustino's resignation.

Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation, and Unity Adviser Carlito Galvez Jr. will be replacing Faustino as defense chief after he accepted Marcos Jr.'s offer, Garafil added.

As of writing, the Palace has yet to disclose further details on Faustino's resignation.

Faustino, who formerly served as chief of staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), was appointed by Marcos to the defense portfolio last July, immediately after assuming the presidency.

Faustino had then vowed to ensure a "smooth implementation" of the military's modernization program.

Galvez, on the other hand, is a retired general of the Philippine Army who also headed the AFP during the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte.

He had also served as vaccine czar and chief implementer of the National Task Force against COVID-19 during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.