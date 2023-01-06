Marcos appoints Centino as new AFP chief

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr has appointed Gen. Andres Centino as the new chief of staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), Malacañang announced on Friday.

Centino will replace Lt. Gen. Bartolome Bacarro, who assumed his post in August last year.

This is not the first time that Centino served as an AFP chief. He took the helm from November 12, 2021, to August 8, 2022.

“Centino pushed for the completion of capability projects as part of the modernization of the Armed Forces of the Philippines," a Palace statement read.

"Also, during his tenure, he led the units of the Armed Forces nationwide in advancing the peaceful and orderly conduct of the Philippine 2022 national and local elections,” it added.

Centino is the second chief of staff under President Marcos.