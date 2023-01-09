PNP probes fake memo on destabilization plot

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The Philippine National Police is investigating a fake memorandum declaring heightened alert in the PNP due to an alleged destabilization plot inside the Armed Forces.

PNP spokesperson PCol. Jean Fajardo said that while the PNP is on heightened alert, it is due to the ongoing activities connected to the Feast of the Black Nazarene and not due to any destabilization plot.

She said the police force did not monitor any threats related to the Nazarene feast.

"We did not remove the heightened alert since there were still travelers coming back from the provinces to maintain maximum visibility," she said in a TeleRadyo interview.

She said movement of military vehicles , photos of which were posted on social media, is just engine warmup of mobility assets especially during the turnover of leadership in the Armed Forces.

"Morale among the PNP is high," she noted.