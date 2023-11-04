Philippine Army soldiers stand at attention during the celebration of the 126th Philippine Army Founding Anniversary in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City on March 22, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA (UPDATED) — The Armed Forces of the Philippines has walked back comments on a supposed destabilization plot by retired military officers, saying Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. — AFP chief of staff — was "simply misquoted" in his remarks at a change of command ceremony in Zamboanga City on Friday.

In a separate statement, National Security Adviser Eduardo Año — a former AFP chief himself — said there may have been criticism from among retired officers but that these have been "within the bounds of our democratic space."

Brawner, speaking at the headquarters of the Western Mindanao Command, had urged troops to ignore potential calls from the unnamed group to join.

"In his message to the troops...he merely mentioned the reported efforts by certain individuals to upset the peace and stability that the country is enjoying right now under the leadership of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.," Col. Medel Aguilar, AFP spokesperson, said in a statement on Saturday morning.

In his remarks on Friday, Brawner said of the supposed group of retired officers that "it is their right to do that because we are in a democracy, but please do not involve the active personnel of the AFP."

Aguilar said Saturday that Brawner had "reminded all AFP personnel to remain professional and loyal to their oath to protect the people and the State."

Brawner did not disclose any names of people involved in the alleged plot.

He also declined to give details on his warning of "infiltration that is happening in the country, including Zamboanga City and Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao."

Año: No destabilization plot

In a statement on Saturday, Año said Brawner may have been misquoted or misinterpreted.

"Yes, there were healthy and passionate exchanges (and) debates... and even criticisms against [a] few policies of the current administration but they are within the bounds of our democratic space," he said.

He stressed that there is no plot against the government.

"The security sector shall remain vigilant and ready to take immediate actions against any sinister group that will undermine our national security," he also said.

Allegations of destabilization attempts were common during the previous Duterte administration but there has been little talk of plots against Marcos Jr.

Marcos Jr., who ran on a platform of unity, had majority approval of 65% in a Pulse Asia survey in September, although down from 80% in June.

The Marcos Jr. administration has had to contend with the rising prices of food and fuel, as well as increased Chinese activity in the West Philippine Sea.

Commenting on the approval ratings in October, De La Salle University political science professor Anthony Lawrence Borja said a decrease in approval "is unavoidable if the problems persist."