Finance Sec. Benjamin Diokno attends the Committee on Local Government's organizational meeting Tuesday, August 16, 2022. Voltaire F. Domingo, Senate PRIB/File.

MANILA - Department of Finance (DOF) Secretary Benjamin Diokno expressed disappointment over the watered down version of the military and uniformed personnel pension (MUP) reform bill passed by the House of Representatives.

An initial version approved by a house panel required mandatory contributions from active personnel and new entrants to ease the strain on the national government, which is currently shouldering all MUP pension costs.

But under House Bill No. 8969, which hurdled the lower chamber last September 26 on its third and final reading, only new entrants would be mandated to contribute 9 percent of their monthly salary to the pension fund, with the national government providing 12 percent as its share.

“Kung ganun, parang walang reform. 'Wag mo na lang ipasa kung ganun,” said Diokno.

Diokno earlier warned that the current MUP pension system is not sustainable and is a threat to the fiscal stability of the country.

MUP pension reform is also one of the priorities of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

RELATED VIDEO