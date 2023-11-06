'Significant progress', but PNP can't say if missing beauty queen still alive

2023 Miss Grand Philippine finalist Catherine Camilon was reported missing on October 12, according to her family. Composite/file

MANILA — Police Gen. Benjamin Acorda, Jr., Philippine National Police (PNP) chief, on Monday claimed "significant progress" in the investigation into the disappearance of Miss Grand Philippines 2023 candidate Catherine Camilon.

The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) now leads the investigation on the case of Camilon, who has been missing since October 12.

“May mga development na sinubmit ang ating CIDG, maganda naman... I hope yung mga perpetrators mag-isip-isip, sana sumuko na to mitigate their offense. Medyo maganda na direksyon ng investigation," Acorda said.

(The CIDG has submitted some developments. It's good. I hope the perpetrators will think about surrendering to mitigate their offense. The investigation is going in a relatively good direction.)

"There is some significant progress on the investigation that's why I am appealing now those who are involved sana sumuko na," he added.

No details on Camilon's condition



The PNP chief however did not say whether the beauty queen is still alive.

“Buhay pa ba siya or [ano] status? I don't want to give kuwan muna kasi it might affect the feelings of the family. Mas maganda we think positively muna," Acorda added.



A police major and a man from Binangonan, Rizal who last possessed the vehicle Camilon was using are persons of interest in the case.

The police official has been in custody of the regional personnel holding and accounting unit in Camp Vicente Lim.



Regional Highway Patrol Unit 4A has also filed cases of carnapping and estafa against the last registered owner of the vehicle.