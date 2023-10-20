Calabarzon police searching for missing beauty queen

2023 Miss Grand Philippine finalist Catherine Camilon was reported missing on October 12, according to her family. Composite/file

MANILA — The regional police office of Calabarzon on Friday said it has activated its Committee on Missing Persons to investigate the disappearance of 2023 Miss Grand Philippine finalist Catherine Camilon.

Calabarzon police regional director Brig. Gen Vicente Lim said there is a need for an "organized and dedicated effort" to address the case.

The committee will focus on centralized coordination with other police units for resources, information, and strategies in locating the whereabouts of Camilon.

Camilon, 26, was reported missing on October 12, according to her family.

She represented Tuy, Batangas in the Miss Grand Philippines 2023 pageant last July, where Cagayan de Oro's Nikki De Moura was crowned winner.