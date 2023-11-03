MANILA — The police major tagged as a "person of interest" in the case of missing Miss Grand Philippines 2023 candidate Catherine Camilon has been "cooperative" in the investigation," police said Friday.

“Yes nakikipag cooperate naman yung ating POI at yun nandito siya sa admin holding ng regional office at cooperative naman siya,” PNP 4-A’s PIO chief Police Lt. Col. Chitadel Gaoiran said.

But leads on the possible location of the missing beauty queen have yet to be disclosed.

“So for wala pa siyang sinasabi with regards dun sa whereabouts ni Catherine, sa ngayon may mga tinatanong ang investigation team sa kanya more on general information," Gaoiran added.

As of writing, a P250,000 reward has been raised for information on the whereabouts of Camilon.

Meanwhile, the PNP Highway Patrol Group 4-A has filed formal complaint for carnapping and estafa at the Antipolo City Prosecutors Office against the person listed as the last owner of the vehicle that was in possession of Camilon before she went missing last October 12.

The person indicated a false address on the deed of sale. They have been in search of the man since then.

“Fictitious yung mga pangalan na binigay ang even the address, ang tinitignan dito ng HPG kumbaga baka may grupo behind dito sa sasakyan na ito so tinitignan natin baka ito ay mga carnapping group or may grupo kumbaga eh nabilhan nitong nagbigay kay Catherine ng sasakyan,” said Gaoiran.

The PNP Calabarzon added that investigation disclosed that the vehicle may still be in the region.

“Based sa investigation hindi lumabas ng CALABARZON yung sasakyan based na rin sa pakikipag-coordinate natin sa mga expressway na maaaring daan but ayon sa kanila dun sa mga CCTV and even sa mga records nila walang lumabas dumaan na sasakyan yun gamit ni Catherine,” Gaoiran said.