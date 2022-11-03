Police inspect unexploded fireworks found at an alleged illegal fireworks factory which caught fire on Thursday in Sta. Maria, Bulacan. The facility, situated in the middle of a residential community in Sito Manggahan, Brgy. Pulang Buhangin, was razed after some of the stocked fireworks exploded, injuring 10 people, according to the Bureau of Fire Protection. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

STA. MARIA, Bulacan — A 58-year-old woman tagged as the owner of a firecracker workshop here, which exploded on Thursday, will face charges for illegal manufacturing of fireworks, local police said.

The establishment had no licenses to produce the flammable products, Police Lt. Christopher Solis, investigation section chief of the Sta. Maria police station, told reporters.

“Lumalabas sa aming record, wala silang kaukulang permiso para magsagawa ng ganoong operasyon sa pagpapagawa ng mga firecrackers,” Solis said.

(It appears on our record, they have no corresponding permits to engage in fireworks-making.)

Police investigators are preparing the charges amid their continuing probe into the incident, he added.

Ten people, including the owner and workers, were wounded in the explosion, which also resulted in an hour-long fire.

WATCH: Torn roofing, firecracker pieces & labels, even burnt toys are strewn around the site of the firework factory blast. Many were scattered outside the walls of the compound.



Sta. Maria PNP reports 8 injured in the blast as of 4pm. pic.twitter.com/D3T4IjvdoP — Anjo Bagaoisan (@anjo_bagaoisan) November 3, 2022

Fire Insp. Jonathan Hungriano Jr., fire marshal of the Sta. Maria fire station, told ABS-CBN News via phone their investigators had initially learned the explosion occurred during fireworks production at the site.

The workshop and storage site in Sitio Manggahan in Barangay Pulong Buhangin was situated in a residential area.

Nearly 20 houses there felt the impact of the blast, such as damaged roofs and broken windows, a barangay desk officer told media.

Twisted metal, firecracker pieces and labels, and other debris were scattered by the blast around the vicinity.

Residents said they felt shaking followed by successive explosions.

A family living adjacent to the compound survived by hiding in their bathroom. They later moved out.

A local school evacuated students and suspended classes after the blast.

Sta. Maria acting police chief Lt. Col. Christian Alucod earlier said the workshop owner could face liabilities for negligence even if there was a permit.

“‘Pag nag-aapply naman talaga, isa ‘yan sa tinitingnan natin sa inspection. Dapat ‘yong pagawaan malayo-layo ‘yan sa community. So tinitingnan natin sa basic assessment natin walang permit ito,” Alucod said.

(If they did apply for permits, this would have been seen in the inspection. The workshop should have been placed away from the community. So based on our basic assessment this has no permit.)

The owner and 3 workers were admitted at the Rogaciano Mercado Memorial Hospital for injuries after the blast, police said.

She was returned to the hospital that night after complaining of shortness of breath when she was brought to the police station, Solis said.

10 people were wounded in the blast at a firecracker workshop in Sta. Maria, Bulacan, including the 58 y/o female owner, the local BFP said.



Fire investigators initially learned the blast happened while fireworks were being made. pic.twitter.com/85Cv4Hg37z — Anjo Bagaoisan (@anjo_bagaoisan) November 3, 2022

Solis said the owner’s condition in the coming days would determine if she will be held at the police station or be monitored in the hospital.

Police investigators on Thursday night took statements from some employees of the workshop, who described the safety situation in the workshop.

“‘Di nila masyado na-elaborate. Siguro wala silang safety precaution sa pagproseso ng mga paggawa ng firecrackers. Usually prone ‘yon sa mga aksidente tulad ng nangyaring ganyan, tapos pagsabog. Kung spark lang, siyempre, wala silang suot na protective gear tungkol diyan ‘yon ang mangyayari,” Solis said.

(They did not elaborate much. It appears they have no safety precaution to manufacture firecrackers. That is usually prone to accidents such as what happened, followed by explosions. With just a spark, and without protective gear, that would be the result.)

Multiple packs and rolls of unexploded fireworks found inside the adjacent house in the compound were confiscated by the Bulacan police bomb squad for further investigation.

Solis said police had not received any prior complaints about the workshop in Sitio Manggahan.

He added they are waiting for other residents affected by the blast to press additional charges against the owner.

Police will coordinate with the Sta. Maria local government to check on the status and licenses of pyrotechnics producers in the area, Solis said.

Fireworks making is one of the local industries in Sta. Maria, which is said to be the province’s birthplace for the industry.

The products are mostly sold in nearby Bocaue, which is the most accessible to Metro Manila and the better-known location for locally-made fireworks.

Demand for pyrotechnics, especially after the easing of pandemic restrictions, is expected to grow in the months leading to the New Year.

