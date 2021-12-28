MANILA - At least 573 pieces of unlicensed fireworks worth P26,340 were confiscated in Bocaue, Bulacan last week in an operation conducted ahead of the New Year's celebration, the Trade Department said Tuesday.

The surprise spot check was conducted on Dec. 22 to ensure that products sold in the market are compliant with safety standards, the DTI said in a statement.

The agency said its Consumer Protection Group led the activity with the DTI-Fair Trade Enforcement Bureau (FTEB), DTI-Bulacan Provincial Office and the Philippine National Police (PNP).

Out of the 26 firms inspected, three were issued with Notices of Violation for "apparent noncompliance" of regulations relating to the Consumer Act of the Philippines.

Nevertheless, Usec. Atty. Ruth B. Castelo said an improvement in the compliance of firework retailers has been observed compared to last year.

In 2020, she said 1,271 pieces of unlicensed fireworks worth P280,416.00 were confiscated.

“Buying uncertified fireworks can cause damage to property or even pose danger to life," Castelo said.

"We are here to remind everyone to only buy and support licensed fireworks produced by certified and authorized manufacturers because these products underwent the conformity assessment process, including inspection and testing prior to market distribution to ensure the safety of the general public,” she added.

As of Dec. 22, there are only six licensed manufacturers that can make and supply fireworks in the country after passing the necessary requirements and testing, namely:

Dragon Fireworks Inc

Diamond Fireworks Inc

Legendary Fireworks Inc

Pegasus Fireworks

Phoenix Fireworks

Double L Fireworks

Consumers can report illegally labeled products and illegitimate fireworks retailers by calling 1-DTI (1-384) or via email at consumercare@dti.gov.ph.

President Rodrigo Duterte in 2017 issued a measure limiting the use of firecrackers and regulating the issuance of new manufacturing permits.

-- with a report from Warren De Guzman, ABS-CBN News

