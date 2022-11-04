Cebu City reports over 23 landslides due to Paeng

Mountain barangays in Cebu City have logged over 23 landslide incidents since the onslaught of storm Paeng last week.

Joy Hernandez, who heads the rehab and recovery section of the Office of Civil Defense in Central Visayas, said the landslides are rain-induced.

Affected villages include barangays Bon-bon, Kalunasan, Guba, Pung-ol Sibugay and Busa.

Hernandez said more landslides could be reported due to continuous rains in the city.

On Thursday, 11 families were evacuated due to a rockfall incident at Sitio Napo, Barangay Sapangdaku still in Cebu city.

Members of the Bureau of Fire Protection initiated the forced evacuation.

Cebu City Michael Rama has issued an executive order suspending all quarrying activities and called for an establishment of a task force to prevent landslides from further occurring.

“It will establish the mechanism for the prevention, mitigation, preparedness, response, rehabilitation, and management of landslide incidents and landslide-prone areas in the City of Cebu,” his order read.

"Paeng" has brought P277 million damage to infrastructure in the Central Visayas region

Apart from damaged roads, bridges, and seawalls in the province of Bohol and Siquijor, there are reported damaged schools in Bayawan City and Santa Catalina town in Negros Oriental.

—report from Annie Perez

