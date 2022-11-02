Residents clean up and look for salvageable items days after the onslaught of tropical storm Paeng in Antonio Dos, Noveleta, Cavite on Nov. 1, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — Severe tropical storm Paeng left at least P2.74 billion in damage and losses in the farm and fisheries sector, the Department of Agriculture (DA) said on Wednesday.

In its 5 p.m. bulletin, the agency said Paeng affected 74,944 farmers and fishers, and caused production loss of 111,831 metric tons of crops and 82,380 hectares of agricultural areas.

Damage and losses to agriculture were reported in 11 regions, namely the Cordilleras, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, Western Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Central Mindanao, and Soccsksargen.

"Affected commodities include rice, corn, high value crops, fisheries, livestock and poultry. Damage has also been incurred in agricultural infrastructures, machineries and equipment," DA said.

The department said that it has been extending help to affected farmers and fisherfolk through the following:

Rice, corn and assorted vegetable seeds

Drugs and biologics for livestock and poultry

Fingerlings and assistance to affected fisherfolk from Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR)

Up to P25,000 in loan payable in 3 years at zero interest

Quick Response Fund (QRF) for the rehabilitation of affected areas.

As of writing, DA and its regional offices continue assessing storm-related damage and losses in the agri-fisheries sector.

"The DA continuously coordinates with concerned NGAs, LGUs and other DRRM-related offices for the impact of the tropical cyclones, as well as available resources for interventions and assistance," it added.

Damage to agriculture was previously pegged at P1.3 billion, a report from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said.

Paeng also left 121 people dead, 103 hurt, and 36 others missing as of Wednesday, according to the NDRRMC.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has since placed 4 regions hardest hit by Paeng under a state of calamity to hasten relief and rehabilitation efforts. These areas include Calabarzon, Bicol, Western Visayas, and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

