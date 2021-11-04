Sen. Manny Pacquiao, who is seeking the presidency in 2022, and wife Jinkee. Courtesy of the Sen. Manny Pacquiao's Facebook page.

MANILA - Sen. Manny Pacquiao said Thursday his wife, Jinkee, will stay away from politics if he wins the presidential race next year.

Pacquiao made the comment after being asked if Jinkee will follow the footsteps of former First Lady Imelda Marcos, who maintained a lavish lifestyle during the term of her late husband, dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

"Kilala ko ang asawa ko.. Hindi siya (nag-iindulge sa luxury)," said the boxing champ, who is the second richest senator in the country, based on their 2020 Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALN).

(I know my wife... She doesn't (indulge in luxury).)

"Naging vice governor siya ng Sarangani ng isang taon lang. Pero hindi na tumakbo dahil hindi mahilig sa pulitika," he added as he spoke at the weekly membership meeting of Rotary Club of Manila.

(She became vice governor of Sarangani for a year. But she did not seek reelection because she is not interested in politics.)

"Ang asawa ko, gustong tumulong sa kababaihan. Gusto niya ng pagbibigay ng scholarship, housing sa pamilya. Gusto niya ng charity work."

(My wife loves to help women's groups. She likes giving out scholarships and housing for families. She wants to do charity work.)

Pacquiao reiterated he will not be sliding for vice president as the deadline for the substitution for candidates approaches.

He reacted to suggestions that he might need to forge a partnership with Vice President Leni Robredo who is also running for president in 2022.

"Buo na po ang pasya ko na tuloy na tuloy ako. Hindi ako umaatras sa laban," he said.

(I have a solid decision already to push through with my candidacy for president. I am not withdrawing from the race.)

"Hindi ako aatras sa aking kandidatura para sa pagkapangulo. Alam ko ang gusto ko para sa ating bayan, pagbabago para sa ating bayan."

(I am not backing out from my presidential bid. I know my aspirations for our country, the changes that need to be done for the country.)

The Commission on Elections allows the substitution of candidates for the May 9, 2022 polls until Nov. 15. The final list of candidates will be released in December.

An alliance between Pacquiao and Robredo has been suggested to pose a serious contention against other presidential aspirants that include Sen. Panfilo Lacson, Sen. Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso, and former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr., among others.

"Ang pagtakbo ko ay inihingi ko ng guidance sa Panginoon. Kung anumang desisyon ko, walang ibang taong magpabago kundi ang Panginoon lamang," said Pacquiao, a fervent evangelical Christian.

(I asked guidance from the Lord for my decision to run. Only the Lord can change it.)

