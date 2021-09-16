LOOK: Jinkee Pacquiao graces cover of luxury magazine

MANILA -- Jinkee Pacquiao was dubbed as a woman of "simple elegance" and "amazing grace" as she appeared on the cover of a luxury magazine.

The wife of boxing champ and senator Manny Pacquiao is the latest cover girl of Luxury Trending Magazine, one of the titles under Publicom Latina Publishing Group which has presence in over 35 markets.

"Thank you for featuring me," she said in an Instagram post, where she shared her two covers for the magazine.

Jinkee uploaded more photos from her shoot with Luxury Trending Magazine, showing her posing for the camera in intricate dresses.

Known for her penchant for designer goods, Jinkee turned heads during her husband's boxing match against Yordenis Ugas last August in her all-pink ensemble, which reportedly costs over P2 million.

Last year, she launched her own makeup line called Jinkee Cosmetics.

Related video: