Jinkee's OOTD in Pacquiao fight worth over P2M: report

MANILA -- Jinkee Pacquiao once again turned heads as she watched her husband, Manny Pacquiao, fight Cuban boxer Yordenis Ugas over the weekend.

Mrs. Pacquiao looked fresh in her all-pink ensemble, which reportedly costs over P2 million.

In an article released on Tuesday, Pep.ph did a breakdown of her look based on brand websites and online shopping platforms, starting with her blush pink Zimmerman mini dress worth $863.79 (around P43,264.65).

The entertainment website also listed a limited edition Mini Lady Dior pink alligator bag with an estimated price of $9,500 to $11,145 (around P475,000 to P558,000), and a pair of Boucheron 18k rose gold diamond Serpent Boheme earrings worth $4,551 (around P227,945.94).

Jinkee was also spotted wearing a Jewel Box necklace in yellow gold with emerald-cut pink tourmaline worth $5,500 (around P275,401.50), a HardWear Link bracelet in 18k rose gold with diamonds priced at $17,500 (around P876,242.50), and a Ball Bypass bracelet in 18k yellow gold worth $1,900 (around P95,134.90). All three pieces were from Tiffany and Co.

Pep.ph also noticed Jinkee's Van Cleef and Arpels Perlée "Pearls of Gold" ring, which is priced at 1,040 pounds (around P71,516.47); and her Amina Muaddi Begum glass pumps priced at $2,247.80 (around P112,518.12).

According to the entertainment website, all items are worth P2,260,086.08 in total.

Known for her penchant for designer goods, Jinkee launched her own makeup line last year.

Called Jinkee Cosmetics, the brand includes different shades of cream blushes and liquid lipsticks.

