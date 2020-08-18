Jinkee Pacquiao's makeup collection is finally out

MANILA -- The makeup collection of Jinkee Pacquiao is now available online.

Beauty enthusiasts were quick to spot the release of the socialite's namesake cosmetics brand on Monday on Shopee Mall.

Also unveiled on Monday were the official website and social media pages of Jinkee Cosmetics, which gave a closer look at the new products.

The current line has different shades of cream blushes and liquid lipsticks, with prices ranging from P645 to P745.

The wife of boxing champ and senator Manny Pacquiao first dropped a teaser for her namesake cosmetics collection in December 2019, describing it as "makeup with a punch."

Jinkee joins a growing list of celebrities who have ventured into the beauty business, whether by putting up their own brands or via collaborations.

Among them are Anne Curtis, Vice Ganda, Sarah Geronimo, Andrea Brillantes, Nadine Lustre, and Heart Evangelista.