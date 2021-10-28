Pacquiao won't slide down to VP after 'feeler' from Marcos Jr.

CEBU CITY — Presidential aspirant Sen. Manny Pacquiao on Thursday sent a strong message against martial law following an alleged "feeler" from the Marcos camp that he was being considered as a running mate of Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr.

Pacquiao visited and laid flowers at the Fr. Rudy Romano marker, a site to honor the priest, who was one of the vocal Cebu-based activists who strongly opposed martial law.

In 1985, Romano was abducted by armed men in Barangay Tisa, Cebu City and has been unheard of since.

According to Pacquiao, the atrocities of martial law should not be forgotten.

"Hindi natin puwedeng kalimutan ang nangyari, kung sa sugat may marka yan," Pacquiao explained.

(We cannot forget the atrocities.)

Martial law during the Marcos dictatorship was tainted by human rights violations and rampant corruption.

Years after the people power uprising, the Marcos children have managed to return to politics, led by the dictator's namesake who is now running for president.

Marcos Jr.'s sister, Sen. Imee Marcos, said Wednesday they are considering Pacquiao as running mate because of his Mindanao roots.

Pacquiao rejected the proposal.

"Wala akong plano mag-VP, sinabi ko na yan. Decided na ako, tuloy ako, lalaban tayo para sa kapakanan ng bawat Pilipino," he said.

(I have no plans to slide down. I already decided to run for president for the sake of the Filipinos.)

Pacquiao previously chastised Marcos Jr. for saying that he did not know what was happening when his father was president.

Pacquiao added that if he is elected president, he will review all investigations against the Marcoses as well as the ill-gotten wealth recovered by the Presidential Commission on Good Government.