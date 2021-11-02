MANILA -- Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella is in the hospital due to pneumonia, his family told media on Tuesday.

In a press conference, Labella's family debunked claims that the mayor's condition is deteriorating.

His son, Eugene, said his 70-year-old father is recuperating from pneumonia.

“We confirm Mayor Labella is confined in a private hospital in Cebu City due to another episode of pneumonia,” he said.

The family said Labella was briefly brought to the intensive care unit of a private hospital due to minor sepsis, but was already transferred to a private room.

Despite his health condition, the mayor is firm he is not resigning, his family said.

“We asked him and he said he will not resign because he still wants to help people,” said his son JP.

While Labella fights pneumonia, the city is currently run by Vice Mayor Michael Rama as acting mayor.

Prior to his recurring pneumonia, Labella suffered from prostate cancer in 2009, but was cleared after an operation.

His series of absences this year started on Jan. 21, when he had an ear infection that lead to sepsis.

"He almost died at that point," Eugene said.

"We would like to assure the public that mayor Labella continues to focus on his recovery," JP added.

The family said Labella is no longer seeking reelection in 2022.

-- report from Annie Perez

