CEBU CITY—Fully vaccinated travelers can now travel to Cebu City without presenting a negative COVID-19 test, the city government said Monday.

Inbound passengers will only need to present their vaccination cards with QR code and valid ID, acting Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama said in a press briefing.

If the vaccination card has no QR code, it can be supplemented with a VaxCert, a digital vaccination certificate that can be obtained through the Department of Information and Communications Technology.

"This will start immediately. In fact, all sectors have been informed,” said Cebu City Councilor Joel Garganera, also head of the city's Emergency Operations Center.

Meanwhile, unvaccinated or partially vaccinated travelers will have to present a negative RT-PCR test (valid up to 48 hours) or antigen test (valid within 24 hours).

Cebu City is under Alert Level 2 in the government's new quarantine classification.

As of Oct. 24, the city has tallied 40,967 COVID-19 cases, the highest among cities and provinces in Central Visayas. The tally includes 39,148 recoveries, 1,475 fatalities and 344 active cases.

—Report from Annie Perez