BOHOL - The province of Bohol would no longer need RT-PCR results from travelers fully immunized from COVID-19, its governor has said.

Gov. Arthur Yap said the consensus was reached after a meeting with the provincial Inter-agency Task Force on COVID-19 and a majority of the mayors in the province.

Local chief executives, he said, want to open their borders and ease restrictions. The policy will be implemented in the coming days.

Instead of showing a negative RT-PCR result, those inbound for Bohol could just show a certificate of vaccination obtained from DICT’s portal vaxcert.doh.gov.ph.

“But if you have none to show or is just partially vaccinated then you may enter through the old policy, which is to present a negative RT-PCR test,” Yap explained.

The governor said that this will not only make it easier for residents, and returning overseas Filipino workers, but also for tourists.

Bohol is considered a prime tourist hub in the Visayas. It boasts of white beaches, the iconic Chocolate Hills, as well as the endemic tarsiers.

-- Annie Perez, ABS-CBN News

