A child with comorbidity prepares to get vaccinated at the Marikina Sports Center on October 22, 2021. The local government of Marikina said a total of 326 minors are scheduled to be vaccinated Friday. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA— The Philippines on Friday recorded 5,823 more COVID-19 infections, making it the 4th straight day that numbers fell below the 6,000-mark, data showed.

The ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group said this is the highest daily tally in 4 days or since Oct. 18, when the health department announced 6,943 cases.

The country's total reported novel coronavirus cases now sits at 2,745,889, of which 66,838 are still considered active, the latest bulletin indicated.

This is also the 5th straight day that the number of those still battling the disease counted fewer than 70,000, ABS-CBN's research unit noted.

Researchers said the last time this happened was on Aug. 7, when the agency registered 69,449 active cases, with duplicates already considered.

Positivity rate is at 11.6 percent, based on samples collected from 58,273 individuals on Wednesday. This means that more than 1 in 10 people screened for the virus yielded positive results.

ABS-CBN Data Analytics head Edson Guido said this is the 3rd straight day that the positivity rate was below 12 percent.

COVID-related deaths rose by 283 to 41,520.

A total of 220 cases first tagged as recoveries turned out to be fatalities after revalidation, the Department of Health (DOH) said.

Recoveries, meanwhile, climbed by 4,748, pushing the country's total recuperations to 2,637,531.

Two laboratories failed to submit data on time.

The intensive care unit (ICU) bed utilization rate in Metro Manila and nationwide is at 49 and 56 percent respectively.

"ICU bed occupancy in NCR is below 50 percent for the 1st time since July 27," Guido said.

More details to follow.