Cebu mayor takes 3-week health leave

Cebu Mayor Edgardo Labella is taking a 3-week health leave amid the ongoing vaccination program and COVID-19 response in the city.

In a press conference, Labella said that he had ear infection that led to sepsis in early January which risked his life. "I almost died," he said.

However, he did not take his doctor’s advice to rest at that time due to the second surge of COVID-19 cases in the city after a mutation of the virus was found.

"Now that the cases are manageable, I will heed the advice of the doctors,” he said.

Labella said he will be undergoing a medical workup to ensure that he has no more infections. "Through this, I will just be in the City of Cebu," he said.

Vice-Mayor Mike Rama will serve as acting Mayor for the next three weeks.



The Russian Gamaleya Sputnik V COVID vaccine is set to arrive in Cebu City this morning which will be turned over by the Russian Ambassador to the Philippines and the Honorary Consul, Armo Garcia.

Cebu City has so far vaccinated some 60,000 residents, of whom 20,000 were health workers, 20,500 were senior citizens, and 21,000 were persons with comorbidities, Labella earlier said.