Duterte orders health dept: Critique Cebu rule on COVID-19 quarantine

President Rodrigo Duterte talks to the people after holding a meeting with the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) core members at the Malacañang Golf (Malago) Clubhouse in Malacañang Park, Manila on May 31, 2021. Richard Madelo, Presidential Photo

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the Department of Health to "critique" Cebu province's COVID-19 protocol that differs from that by the inter-agency task force leading the country's pandemic response, Malacañang said on Tuesday.

Cebu tests passengers upon arrival in the airport. The IATF requires this screening on the 7th day of travelers' quarantine.

Duterte and Cebu Governor Gwen Garcia on Monday met for about 2 hours to thresh out this difference, said Palace spokesman Harry Roque.

"Ang sabi pa rin ng Presidente, ang mga national policies dapat sinusunod ng lahat," he said in a press briefing.

"Pero pagdating po dito sa Cebu, ang naging desisyon ni Presidente, bigyan natin hanggang Huwebes ang DOH para mag-critique doon sa revised protocols o ibang protocols na pinapatupad sa Cebu, at tingnan natin kung akma ba talaga ito sa Cebu o meron ba tayong matututunan," he added.

(The President said everyone should follow national policies. But when it comes to Cebu, the President decided to give the DOH until Thursday to critique the revised protocols Cebu is implementing, whether or not it is apt for Cebu or if we can learn something.)

Garcia told Duterte her province tests inbound travelers for the novel coronavirus upon arrival, allow them to go on home quarantine monitored by the barangay, and undergo another COVID-19 screening on the seventh day, said Roque.

A temporary shortage of quarantine beds forced the local government to implement this protocol. Local officials also believe this would be more effective in detecting COVID-19 cases, said Roque, quoting Garcia.

Cebu authorities, he said, also considered "humanitarian grounds" for Filipinos returning from abroad, who want to immediately go home to their families.

"Siguro dapat magkaroon din ng openness ang ating mga kasama, at tatanungin natin ang mga sarili, bakit nga ba ang Cebu province, 10 buwan nang nasa MGCQ, samantalang ang Metro Manila nananaginip lang ng MGCQ," Roque said, referring to the lowest of 4 lockdown levels, modified general community quarantine.

(Perhaps our colleagues should have a bit of openness and ask ourselves why Cebu has been under MGCQ for 10 months, while Metro Manila is only dreaming of MGCQ.)



"Baka naman po mayroon tayong pupuwedeng magaya sa Cebu. Bigyan po natin ng pagkakataon na mag-critique ang Department of Health hanggang Huwebes," he added.

(Maybe there is something we can copy from Cebu. Let us give the Department of Health a chance to critique until Thursday.)

Roque on Monday called Garcia his "BFF" (best friend forever). He denied that a report that he would file insubordination charges against the governor for Cebu's quarantine rules.

Last week, Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea issued a memorandum that diverted to Manila flights heading to Cebu until June 5.

The memo said local governments must enforce the IATF’s approved travel rules for inbound international travelers “regardless of any specific protocols that may be issued by LGUs.”‬

Roque last week denied that Cebu's defiance of COVID-19 rules prompted the Palace to divert to Manila flights heading toward the province.

Garcia last year also made pronouncements that differed from the national government's directives.

Garcia endorsed the practice of "tuob" or steam inhalation against COVID-19. The health department said this does not prevent or cure the respiratory disease.

In June last year, Duterte banned motorcycle backrides in Cebu, after Garcia issued an executive order allowing it.