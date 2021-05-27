Int'l flights to Cebu airport diverted to NAIA on May 29-June 5

MANILA - International flights bound for Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) will be diverted to NAIA effective May 29 to June 5.

The inter-agency task force on COVID-19 recommended the redirection of flights in an effort to contain the pathogen's transmission in the Philippines.

According to the memo by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, local government units must enforce the IATF’s approved travel rules for inbound international travelers “regardless of any specific protocols that may be issued by LGUs.”‬

‪Cebu Gov. Gwen Garcia issued an order to test inbound foreign passengers upon arrival at the Mactan airport last March‬.

About two weeks ago, the MCIA said it will limit the number of arriving international passengers to 300 due to lack of quarantine facilities.

The MCIA canceled international flights from May 14 to 15 as the 2,500-capacity quarantine facilities there for returning overseas Filipinos were full.

—With a report from Jacque Manabat, ABS-CBN News

