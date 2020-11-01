'Yung mga bahay, lumulubog na': Floods swamp subdivision in Batangas

Philippine Red Cross rescuers help residents of Tierra Verde Subdivision in Batangas City after their houses were submerged in floodwater. Photo courtesy of Philippine Red Cross Batangas Chapter.

MANILA (UPDATE)- A resident of Tierra Verde Subdivision in Barangay Pallocan West in Batangas City shared her experience when their area was submerged in chest-deep flood.

The river beside Tierra Verde rose and engulfed the subdivision's houses, which are mostly bungalows, forcing residents to scramble up to their rooftops and call for help.

Maria Vanessa Cleofe, a resident of the subdivision, said she and her teenage children were ready to leave when they saw water in the river rising.

"'Yung iba po kasi nakalikas agad noong nakita nila na 'yung ilog tumataas na. Tapos kami pong mag-iina, aalis na po sana kami ng bahay, bigla po siyang bumulusok po talaga, hindi na ho kami makalabas," she told ABS-CBN Teleradyo.

(Other residents were able to leave when they saw the water in the river rising. Me and my children were about to leave when the water rushed in, we were not able to leave.)

She also said everything happened so fast that they didn't have enough time to react to the situation.

"Nakita ho talaga namin na 'yung mga bahay, lumulubog na ho," Cleofe added.

(We saw the houses were already submerged in floodwater.)

After they were rescued, Cleofe said a friend took her and her children to their house.

Cleofe said the flood has subsided, but they will stay in her friend's house in the meantime.

Residents of Tierra Verde said the last time they experienced their village flooded was in 1995.

The Philippine Red Cross Batangas Chapter earlier said they were able to rescue at least 68 people from the subdivision as of 8 p.m.

Batangas City police chief Col. Julius Anonuevo no casualties were recorded in Tierra Verde.

In its 8 p.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said Rolly is forecast to move generally west northwest or west Sunday night as it traverses the West Philippine Sea.

The world's strongest storm so far this year was last estimated 120 kilometers west of Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro, moving west at 25 km per hour with maximum winds of 125 kph near the center and gusts of up to 170 kph.--With a report from Jeck Batallones, ABS-CBN News