Floods hit Batangas City village; at least 60 persons rescued

Residents of Tierra Verde Subdivision in Barangay Pallocan West in Batangas City were submerged in chest-deep floods. Photo courtesy of Yielyn Silang.

MANILA - At least 60 persons were rescued from a subdivision in Barangay Pallocan West in Batangas City due to chest-deep floods Sunday night.

According to Ron Generoso of Philippine Red Cross Batangas Chapter, they sent rescuers to Tierra Verde Subdivision after receiving reports of flooding in the area.

He said they have rescued at least 68 people from the subdivision as of 8 p.m.

"Sila po ay halos nasa tabi ng creek, itong Tierra Verde Subdivision, and siguro po mga less than 500 meters away ay malapit sa ilog ng Calumpang," Generoso told ABS-CBN Teleradyo.

(Tierra Verde Subdivision is located near a creek and less than 500 meters away from Calumpang river.)

Generoso also said they received reports of stranded people in Barangay San Isidro.

The local government of Batangas City and the Philippine Coast Guard, together with the PRC, are still conducting rescue operations in the area.

As of 5 p.m., Rolly was last estimated 50 kms south southwest of Tayabas Quezon, moving west at 25 km per hour with maximum winds of 165 kph near the center and gusts of up to 230 kph.

It made its fourth landfall over Lobo, Batangas at 5:30 p.m.

Metro Manila and other provinces north and south of it remain under tropical cyclone warning signal no. 3, according to PAGASA.