Typhoon Rolly weakens further as it exits Luzon landmass

MANILA - Typhoon Rolly weakened further as it moves over the West Philippine Sea, the state weather bureau said Sunday night.

In its 8 p.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said Rolly is forecast to move generally west northwest or west Sunday night as it traverses the West Philippine Sea.

The world's strongest storm so far this year was last estimated 120 kilometers west of Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro, moving west at 25 km per hour with maximum winds of 125 kph near the center and gusts of up to 170 kph.

PAGASA said Rolly will weaken further into a severe tropical storm within the next 24 hours.

The following areas were placed under tropical cyclone warning signal no. 3, where 121-170 kph winds were expected within 18 hours and may uproot trees and cause moderate to heavy damage:

the southwestern portion of Batangas (Tingloy, Mabini, Bauan, San Luis, Taal, Santa Teresita, Alitagtag, Taal lake, San Nicolas, Talisay, Laurel, Agoncillo, Lemery, Calaca, Balayan, Tuy, Nasugbu, Lian, Calatagan)

the northwestern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Abra de Ilog, Mamburao, Paluan) including Lubang Island

The following areas are under signal no.2, where 61-120 kph winds were expected within 24 hours and may damage wooden and old electric posts:

Cavite

the rest of Batangas

the northern portion of Oriental Mindoro (Puerto Galera, San Teodoro, Baco, Calapan City, Naujan, Victoria, Pola)

the central portion of Occidental Mindoro (Santa Cruz, Sablayan)

Signal no. 1 is hoisted over the following areas, where 30-60 kph winds may rip roofs off nipa and cogon huts, damage rice crops and down banana plants:

Metro Manila

the southern portion of Zambales (San Marcelino, San Felipe, San Narciso, San Antonio, Castillejos, Subic, Olongapo City)

Bataan

Bulacan

Pampanga

Rizal

Laguna

the rest of Occidental Mindoro

the rest of Oriental Mindoro

Calamian Islands

Marinduque

Quezon including Polillo Islands

Rolly made its fourth landfall at 5:30 p.m. over Lobo town in Batangas.

The typhoon first made landfall in Bato, Catanduanes early Sunday, before making its second landfall in Tiwi, Albay at 7:20 a.m.

Rolly made its third landfall in the vicinity of San Narciso, Quezon on Sunday noon.

The country's 18th storm this year is expected to leave the Philippine area of responsibility by Tuesday morning.

On Sunday, Rolly will bring heavy to intense rains over Aurora and the eastern portions of mainland Cagayan and Isabela.

Light to moderate rains with at time heavy rains will prevail over Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Cordillera Administrative Region, Ilocos Region, Mimaropa, Western Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Bangsamoro, Northern Mindanao, and the rest of mainland Cagayan Valley and Central Luzon.

PAGASA warned of flooding, rain-induced landslides, and sediment-laden streamflows (e.g. lahar) during heavy or prolonged rainfall especially in areas that are highly susceptible to these hazards.

PAGASA WARNS VS STORM SURGES

The weather bureau also warned there is a moderate to high risk of storm surge of up to 2 meters over the coastal areas of Cavite, Bataan, Lubang Island, the southwestern coastal area of Batangas, and the northern coastal area of Occidental Mindoro.

These storm surges, which may be accompanied by swells and breaking waves reaching the coast can cause life-threatening and damaging coastal inundation, PAGASA added.

Track of Tropical Storm Siony. PAGASA

Meanwhile, weather disturbance Siony (International name: Atsani) had entered the PAR on Sunday morning and was last estimated 1,365 km east of Central Luzon as of 10 a.m., PAGASA earlier said.