Typhoon Rolly makes third landfall in Quezon, approaches Batangas-Cavite area

MANILA - Typhoon Rolly made its third landfall in the vicinity of San Narciso, Quezon on Sunday noon ahead of its approach to Metro Manila, the state weather bureau said.

The world's strongest storm so far this year was last estimated over the coastal waters of Mulanay town in Quezon, moving west at 25 km per hour with maximum winds of 175 kph near the center and gusts of up to 240 kph.

Metro Manila and other provinces north and south of it remain under tropical cyclone warning signal no. 4, according to PAGASA.

Rolly is forecast to traverse the Batangas-Cavite area, and the center of the eye of the storm is estimated to be around 70 km south of Metro Manila between 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., said PAGASA weather forecaster Ariel Rojas.

"Mapanganib pa rin po at mapaminsala pa rin ang dala niyang hangin at ulan na posibleng magdulot ng pagbaha at pagguho ng lupa," Rojas told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

(Typhoon Rolly's rains and winds remain dangerous and destructive and may possibly cause flooding and landslide.)

The following areas were placed under tropical cyclone warning signal no. 4, where winds between 171 kph to 220 kph may unroof houses with medium-built materials and may cause extensive damage to doors and windows:

Metro Manila

Camarines Norte

northwestern portion of Camarines Sur (Sipocot, Lupi, Ragay, Del Gallego), Marinduque, Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon including Polillo Islands, Pampanga, Bulacan, the southern portion of Aurora (Dingalan)

Bataan,

southern portion of Zambales (San Marcelino, San Felipe, San Narciso, San Antonio, Castillejos, Subic, Olongapo City, Botolan, Cabangan)

northwestern portion of Occidental Mindoro(Mamburao, Paluan) including Lubang Island

northern portion of Oriental Mindoro (Victoria, Naujan Lake, Pola, Naujan, Calapan City, Baco, San Teodoro, Puerto Galera)

TCWS no. 3 remains hoisted in the following areas, where 121-170 kph winds were expected within 18 hours and may uproot trees and cause moderate to heavy damage:

rest of Camarines Sur

rest of Zambales

Tarlac

southern portion of Nueva Ecija (Cuyapo, Talugtug, Muñoz City, Llanera, Rizal, Bongabon, Gabaldon, General Tinio, Laur, Palayan City, General Mamerto Natividad, Cabanatuan City, Santa Rosa, Peñaranda, Gapan City, San Isidro, Cabiao, San Antonio, Jaen, San Leonardo, Zaragoza, Aliaga, Talavera, Santo Domingo, Quezon, Licab, Guimba, Nampicuan)

central portion of Aurora (San Luis, Baler, Maria Aurora)

northern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Santa Cruz, Sablayan)

Burias Island

northern portion of Oriental Mindoro (Socorro, Pinamalayan, Gloria, Bansud, Bongabong, Roxas)

Romblon

The following areas are under signal no.2, where 61-120 kph winds were expected within 24 hours and may damage wooden and old electric posts:

rest of Aurora

Nueva Vizcaya

Quirino

Benguet

La Union

Pangasinan

rest of Nueva Ecija

Catanduanes

Albay

Sorsogon

northern portion of Masbate (Aroroy, Mandaon, Balud, Baleno, Milagros, Masbate City, Mobo, Uson, Cawayan, Dimasalang) including Ticao Island

rest of Occidental Mindoro

rest of Oriental Mindoro

Signal no. 1 is hoisted over the following areas, where 30-60 kph winds may rip roofs off nipa and cogon huts, damage rice crops and down banana plants:

Mainland Cagayan

Isabela

Apayao

Kalinga

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Abra

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

rest of Masbate

northern portion of Palawan (El Nido, Taytay, Dumaran, Araceli) including Calamian and Cuyo Islands

northern portion of Antique (Sebaste, Culasi, Tibiao, Barbaza, Laua-An, Pandan, Libertad, Caluya)

Aklan

Capiz

northern portion of Iloilo (Lemery, Sara, Concepcion, San Dionisio, Batad, Estancia, Balasan, Carles)

northwestern portion of Northern Samar (Allen, Victoria, Lavezares, Rosario, San Jose, Biri, San Isidro, San Antonio, Capul, San Vicente)

The country's 18th storm this year is expected to leave the Philippine area of responsibility between Monday evening and early Tuesday, Rojas said.

On Sunday, Rolly will bring heavy to intense rains over Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Marinduque, Romblon, Mindoro Provinces, Bataan, Bulacan, Aurora, and the eastern portions of mainland Cagayan and Isabela.

Moderate to heavy rains rains will prevail over the Cordilleras and the rest of mainland Cagayan Valley and Central Luzon while light to moderate with at times heavy rains will be experienced over Zamboanga peninsula, Bangsamoro, Western Visayas and the rest of Luzon.

PAGASA warned of flooding, rain-induced landslides, and sediment-laden streamflows (e.g. lahar) during heavy or prolonged rainfall especially in areas that are highly susceptible to these hazards.

PAGASA WARNS VS STORM SURGES

The weather bureau also warned there is a high risk of storm surge of up to 3 meters over the coastal areas of Metro Manila, Cavite, Bulacan, Pampanga, Bataan, the southeastern coastal area of Batangas (facing Tayabas Bay), and most of the southern coastal areas of Quezon.

A storm surge of up to 2 meters could also affect the coastal areas of Marinduque, Lubang Island, Albay, Masbate (including Ticao and Burias Islands), the northern coastal area of Mindoro Provinces, and the remaining coastal areas of Quezon, and Batangas.

FUJIWARA EFFECT

There may have been a Fujiwara effect - or the interaction between two weather disturbances - between Typhoon Rolly and Tropical Storm Siony, said Rojas.

Siony (International name: Atsani) had entered the PAR on Sunday morning and was last estimated 1,365 km east of Central Luzon as of 10 a.m., PAGASA earlier said.

"Posible na nagkaroon ng Fujiwara effect. Before nag-landfall itong si Rolly sa Bicol region, biglang umangat ang movements ni Siony," Rojas said.

Siony may hit extreme northern Luzon as a severe tropical storm, but its track could still change, he added.