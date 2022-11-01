Members of the Philippine Marines clear a road in San Antonio 1, Noveleta, Cavite on Oct. 31, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The death toll from tropical storm Paeng (international name: Nalgae) climbed to 110 on Tuesday, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said.

The council's latest bulletin issued at 6 a.m. reported that Paeng also injured 101 people, while 33 others were still missing as of writing.

Some 2.4 million people or 741,777 families were also affected by the storm across 70 provinces from Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

After Paeng left the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Monday evening, around 865,000 residents were still displaced from their homes.

Some of these residents were taking shelter in 2,728 evacuation centers nationwide.

The storm damaged some 5,000 homes and destroyed around a thousand houses, the NDRRMC reported. It pegged the cost of damage of these houses at P12.41 million.

Agricultural damage was estimated at P1.3 billion, with 53,000 farmers and fisherfolk affected, along with 58,000 hectares of crops hit.

The NDRRMC added that damage to infrastructure has reached P760 million.

As of Tuesday, 160 areas were placed under a state of calamity, which allows government to tap calamity funds, ban a price hike on basic goods, and offer zero-interest loans.

Meanwhile, power interruptions hit 294 areas, of which 140 already have their power restored.

Forty-one areas in Eastern Visayas and Mimaropa regions also reported that their communication lines were hit by Paeng.

The government has so far given P50.3 million worth of aid, mostly food packs provided by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

The state weather forecaster warned that another tropical cyclone, Queenie, could bring more rains in some areas still reeling from Paeng.

