People navigate ankle to knee-deep floodwaters along Antero Soriano Highway in General Trias, Cavite on October 30, 2022. The heavy rains brought by tropical storm Paeng caused massive flooding in different parts of the country. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The damage to agriculture caused by Tropical Storm Paeng nationwide is estimated to cost P1.33 billion, the Department of Agriculture (DA) said Monday.

In its latest advisory, the DA said the storm affected 53,849 farmers and fishers, as well as 64,607 hectares of land.

Close to 67,000 metric tons of crops were destroyed by Paeng, the agency said.

In his visit to Paeng-hit Noveleta, Cavite earlier in the day, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said Paeng's agricultural damage is estimated to cost P260 million.

The figure was expected to rise as cost estimates in various provinces are still on going, Marcos said.

“Ang assessment diyan hindi lamang kung saan dumaan ang tubig kung hindi kailangan din maano, kakatanim lang daw eh,” he said.

“Planting season ngayon dito. So baka, magtatanim ulit… So we have to see kung ano pa ang puwedeng buhayin, ano yung talagang hindi na kakayanin,” he added.

The president said the national government will provide resources for affected members of the agriculture sector.

“We will have to provide, magpu-provide na naman kami ng inputs para sa agri section,” added Marcos, who is also the concurrent Secretary of Agriculture.

“But it is the built up areas na nagkaproblema talaga dito more than the agriculture."

Marcos nixed a proposal to declare a year-long nationwide state of calamity, underscoring that damage due to the typhoon are “highly localized.”

The death toll from Paeng has risen to 98, according to the government’s latest bulletin.

At least 63 people are still missing and 69 others were injured.

Paeng left the Philippine area of responsibility noontime of Monday.

