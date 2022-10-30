'Help is on its way', DSWD chief tells Paeng survivors

The DSWD Bicol distributed family food packs to residents of Del Gallego, Camarines who evacuated due to tropical storm Paeng. Photo courtesy of DSWD V.

MANILA — Social Welfare Secretary Erwin Tulfo on Sunday assured those affected by Paeng (international name: Nalgae) that help is on the way after he and other ranking officials conducted an aerial inspection in Cavite and its neighboring provinces to see the impacts of the storm.

“Help is on its way. Kung hindi po today, the latest will be tomorrow morning saan mang dako kayo naroroon. Kung hindi po kayo marating by land, nandyan po ang air assets,” Tulfo said in a press briefing.

Department of National Defense officer-in-charge Jose Faustino Jr. said in the same press conference that he, Tulfo, Interior Sec. Benhur Abalos, and Special Assistant to the President Sec. Antonio Lagdameo, Jr. flew over Calabarzon, particularly in Cavite, earlier in the day and observed that floodwaters have started to subside.

Environment Sec. Toni Yulo-Loyzaga also took part in the visits and in assessing what needs to be done, said Abalos.

"Asahan n'yo po, hindi lamang sa mga lugar na nabanggit kamukha ng BARMM. Of course, buong Pilipinas ito, lahat ng nasalanta," he said.

Faustino noted that many in Cavite sought for help on Saturday night at the height of Paeng's onslaught and acknowledged the response efforts of regional agencies.

“Ang problem namin kagabi, hindi kami makapasok though naka-standby na yung mga food packs kagabi sa mga LGU, hindi mai-distribute because mataas masyado ang tubig,” Tulfo said, referring to the Calabarzon area.

Relief operations have also commenced in the Bicol Region, Maguindanao and Cotabato, he said.

“The President is in constant communication with DSWD. Tinatanong po ng Pangulo kung nahatiran na ng tulong ang Calabarzon, Maguindanao, Cotabato and I told him kanina through chat na nahatiran na,” said Tulfo.

Thousands of food packs have been delivered to Maguindanao, one of the worst-hit provinces, he said.

"Siguro, within the next few days, yung inaantay ninyong assistance for individuals in crisis, pera sa pagpapa-repair, pagpapaayos ng inyong mga bahay, yung slightly damaged, ibibigay namin yan siguro bukas ang start, or sa isang bukas. Unahin lang muna namin yung feeding para sa mga kababayan nating hindi pa kumakain," said Tulfo.

According to the DSWD chief, Marcos has been asking for updates about the delivery of aid.

Lagdameo said they are also set to visit the Bangsamoro region Sunday afternoon.

"Palipad naman kami ngayon sa BARMM [to bring] water purifiers and other requirements, at siyempre para makausap sila kung ano ang kailangan,” he said.

“Pagkatapos po ng ating pagbisita namin sa Maguindanao ngayong araw na 'to ay isusunod po namin ang Visayas para matutukan din ang ating mga relief efforts doon,” Faustino added.

The officials did not mention the whereabouts of Marcos, and Malacañang has also been mum about the chief executive’s location as some netizens seek his presence on the ground.

Office of the Press Secretary officer-in-charge Cheloy Garafil earlier denied rumors that Marcos flew to Japan, but did not also disclose the President’s whereabouts.

Asked in a TeleRadyo interview if Marcos plans to visit affected areas, Assistant Secretary Bernardo Alejandrino IV of the Office of Civil Defense said: "That I cannot answer kung kailan ang balak niya. But usually, si Pangulo doesn't want to interrupt yung operations on the ground 'pag bumibisita siya."

As of 6 a.m. of Sunday, 48 people have been confirmed dead while 40 others were injured during the onslaught of Paeng over the weekend.

At least 22 people are still missing, while initial damage to agriculture is pegged at P55 million, according to data from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

Nearly 40,000 families are staying in some 1,870 evacuation centers in different parts of the country, the DSWD said.

The government has recorded a total of 669 damaged houses from the Cordillera, Mimaropa, Eastern Visayas, Central Visayas, Western Visayas, Davao, Soccsksargen and Caraga, it said.

As of 5 a.m. Sunday, Tropical Storm Paeng had already exited the Luzon landmass, although several areas in central and southern Luzon were still placed under storm signals.

RELATED VIDEO