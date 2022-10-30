A handout photo made available by Philippine Coast Guard shows its personnel conducting a rescue operation in the flood-hit Parang town, Maguindanao, on October 28, 2022. Philippine Coast Guard, EPA-EFE/file



MANILA — The death toll from the onslaught of Tropical Storm Paeng has risen to 48, latest data from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) showed Sunday.

Injured victims have also risen to 40, while 22 people are still missing as of Sunday morning.

In the Bangsamoro region, the storm left 40 dead and 10 missing, the NDRRMC report showed. Data from the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) in Maguindanao showed though that up to 53 were killed and 22 missing.

Up to 932,077 people—or 277,383 families—across 46 provinces in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao were affected by the storm, the NDRRMC's latest data also showed.

More than 364,000 people were displaced, with a number of them staying in 2,125 evacuation centers nationwide.

Paeng left over 700 houses damaged, with 159 of these totally wrecked, the NDRRMC said.

Some 40,319 individuals were preemptively evacuated in 10 regions: Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Cagayan Valley, Bicol Region, Western, Central, and Eastern Visayas, Northern Mindanao, and Davao Region.

Agricultural damage has been pegged at P54.9 million, with 533 farmers and 39 hectares of crops affected.

Fifty-five cities and towns have been placed under a state of calamity in two provinces.

The NDRRMC further reported that 39 areas have problems with their communication lines, with the reception only restored in 1 area as of Sunday.

The government, through the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and local units, has so far provided P5 million worth of assistance to affected residents.

Most of the aid given so far were food packs, the NDRRMC said.

Meanwhile, 115 flights—94 domestic and 21 international routes—were also cancelled on Sunday due to Paeng.

As of 5 a.m. Sunday, Tropical Storm Paeng had already exited the Luzon landmass, although several areas in central and southern Luzon were still placed under storm signals.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 was hoisted over Metro Manila.

— with report from Chrislen Bulosan

RELATED VIDEO: