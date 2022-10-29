(2nd UPDATE) The Manila International Airport Authority announced Sunday the cancellation of 157 flights due to bad weather in related to tropical storm Paeng.

Those affected include 21 international and 136 domestic flights.

INTERNATIONAL

Terminal 2

Philippine Airlines (PR)

PR 510 Singapore-Manila

PR 522 Phnom Penh-Manila

PR 530 Kuala Lumpur-Manila

PR 538 Denpasar-Manila

PR 536 Jakarta-Manila

Terminal 3

Cebu Pacific (5J)

5J 929/930 Manila-Bangkok-Manila

5J 931/932 Manila-Bangkok-Manila

5J 279/280 Manila-Bali-Manila

5J 110/111 Manila-Hong Kong-Manila

5J 272/273 Manila-Hong Kong-Manila

5J 744/745 Manila-Hanoi-Manila

5J 813/814 Manila-Singapore-Manila

5J 5038/5039 Manila-Nagoya-Manila

DOMESTIC

Terminal 2

Philippine Airlines (PR)

PR 2808 Davao-Manila

PR 2129/2130 Manila-Bacolod-Manila

PR 2519/2520 Manila-Cagayan de Oro-Manila

PR 2967/2968 Manila-Butuan-Manila

PR 2139/2140 Manila-Iloilo-Manila

PR 2555/2556 Manila-Dipolog-Manila

PR 2203/2204 Manila-Roxas-Manila

PR 2949/2950 Manila-Zamboanga-Manila

PR 2917/2918 Manila-Legazpi-Manila

PR 2981/2982 Manila-Tacloban-Manila

PR 2887/2888 Manila-Ozamiz-Manila

PR 2932/2933 Manila-Basco-Manila

PR 2961/2962 Manila-Busuanga-Manila

Terminal 3

Cebu Pacific (5J)

5J 321/322 Manila-Legazpi-Manila

5J 961/962 Manila-Davao- Manila

5J 619/620 Manila-Bohol-Manila

5J 617/618 Manila-Bohol-Manila

5J 551/552 Manila-Cebu-Manila

5J 567/568 Manila-Cebu-Manila

5J 561/562 Manila-Cebu-Manila

5J 571/572 Manila-Cebu-Manila

5J 553/554 Manila-Cebu-Manila

5J 381/382 Manila-Cagayan de Oro-Manila

5J 649/650 Manila-Tacloban-Manila

5J 655/656 Manila-Tacloban-Manila

5J 785/786 Manila-Butuan-Manila

5J 793/794 Manila-Butuan-Manila

5J 451/452 Manila-Iloilo-Manila

5J 473/474 Manila-Bacolod-Manila

5J 323/324 Manila-Legazpi-Manila

5J 771/772 Manila-Pagadian-Manila

5J 841/842 Manila-Virac-Manila

5J 885/886 Manila-Cotabato-Manila

5J 703/704 Manila-Dipolog-Manila

5J 893/894 Manila-Caticlan-Manila

5J 2005/2006 Manila-Caticlan-Manila

5J 2003/2004 Manila-Caticlan-Manila

5J 911/912 Manila-Caticlan-Manila

5J 895/896 Manila-Caticlan-Manila

5J 899/900 Manila-Caticlan-Manila

5J 897/898 Manila-Caticlan-Manila

5J 851/852 Manila-Zamboanga-Manila

5J 853/854 Manila-Zamboanga-Manila

5J 859/860 Manila-Zamboanga-Manila

5J 635/636 Manila-Puerto Princesa-Manila

5J 637/638 Manila-Puerto Princesa-Manila

5J 989/990 Manila-General Santos-Manila

5J 993/994 Manila-General Santos-Manila

5J 447/448 Manila-Iloilo-Manila

5J 955/956 Manila-Davao-Manila

5J 623/624 Manila-Dumaguete-Manila

5J 907/908 Manila-Caticlan-Manila

5J 357/358 Manila-Roxas-Manila

5J 627/628 Manila-Dumaguete-Manila

5J 781/782 Manila-Ozamiz-Manila

5J 6881/6882 Manila-Surigao-Manila

Terminal 4

CebGo (DG)

DG 6193/6194 Manila-Legazpi-Manila

DG 6031/6032 Manila-San Jose-Manila

DG 6177/6178 Manila-Masbate-Manila

DG 6113/6114 Manila-Naga-Manila

DG 6117/6118 Manila-Naga-Manila

DG 6843/6844 Manila-Siargao-Manila

DG 6055/6056 Manila-Busuanga-Manila

DG 6043/6044 Manila-Busuanga-Manila

DG 6047/6048 Manila-Busuanga-Manila

DG 6051/6052 Manila-Busuanga-Manila

DG 6066/6067 Manila-Busuanga-Manila

AirAsia (Z2)

Z2 622 Davao-Manila

Z2 698 Cagayan-Manila

Z2 8612 Davao-Manila

Cebu Pacific said it was aware that the NAIA has opened its runways, but decided to call off trips "given the inclement weather" driven by tropical storm Paeng.

According to the airline, passengers have been advised of the development.

They can access the following options on the Cebu-Pacific website.

Free Rebooking — Rebook without fare difference for travel up to 30 days from original flight date. The fare difference will apply if the travel period is beyond thirty (30) days from the original flight date.

Travel Fund — Store the amount in a virtual CEB wallet valid for six months and use this to either book a new flight or pay for add-ons, such as baggage allowance and seat selection.

Refund — The process may take up to two months from the date of request.

"This is a developing situation. As such, there may be more flight changes as the tropical storm passes," the airline said, advising customers to check real-time flight status updates here.

PAL, for its part, encouraged its customers to continue monitoring the status of their flight using the Flight Status self-service tool on the airline's website.

It said passengers of canceled flights have the following option:

- Convert your ticket to Travel Credits equivalent to the unused base fare of your ticket. Voucher validity is one year (1) from date of issuance.

- Rebook or Reroute your ticket to another flight with available space within 60 days from the original flight in the same booking class or higher within the same cabin class.

- Refund ticket without penalties, excluding Ticketing Service Charge

They may access the online self-reaccommodation tool for flight rebooking - click 'Manage' and then select 'Flight Disruption', in the homepage of www.philippineairlines.com.

