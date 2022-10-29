(2nd UPDATE) The Manila International Airport Authority announced Sunday the cancellation of 157 flights due to bad weather in related to tropical storm Paeng.
Those affected include 21 international and 136 domestic flights.
INTERNATIONAL
Terminal 2
Philippine Airlines (PR)
- PR 510 Singapore-Manila
- PR 522 Phnom Penh-Manila
- PR 530 Kuala Lumpur-Manila
- PR 538 Denpasar-Manila
- PR 536 Jakarta-Manila
Terminal 3
Cebu Pacific (5J)
- 5J 929/930 Manila-Bangkok-Manila
- 5J 931/932 Manila-Bangkok-Manila
- 5J 279/280 Manila-Bali-Manila
- 5J 110/111 Manila-Hong Kong-Manila
- 5J 272/273 Manila-Hong Kong-Manila
- 5J 744/745 Manila-Hanoi-Manila
- 5J 813/814 Manila-Singapore-Manila
- 5J 5038/5039 Manila-Nagoya-Manila
DOMESTIC
Terminal 2
Philippine Airlines (PR)
- PR 2808 Davao-Manila
- PR 2129/2130 Manila-Bacolod-Manila
- PR 2519/2520 Manila-Cagayan de Oro-Manila
- PR 2967/2968 Manila-Butuan-Manila
- PR 2139/2140 Manila-Iloilo-Manila
- PR 2555/2556 Manila-Dipolog-Manila
- PR 2203/2204 Manila-Roxas-Manila
- PR 2949/2950 Manila-Zamboanga-Manila
- PR 2917/2918 Manila-Legazpi-Manila
- PR 2981/2982 Manila-Tacloban-Manila
- PR 2887/2888 Manila-Ozamiz-Manila
- PR 2932/2933 Manila-Basco-Manila
- PR 2961/2962 Manila-Busuanga-Manila
Terminal 3
Cebu Pacific (5J)
- 5J 321/322 Manila-Legazpi-Manila
- 5J 961/962 Manila-Davao- Manila
- 5J 619/620 Manila-Bohol-Manila
- 5J 617/618 Manila-Bohol-Manila
- 5J 551/552 Manila-Cebu-Manila
- 5J 567/568 Manila-Cebu-Manila
- 5J 561/562 Manila-Cebu-Manila
- 5J 571/572 Manila-Cebu-Manila
- 5J 553/554 Manila-Cebu-Manila
- 5J 381/382 Manila-Cagayan de Oro-Manila
- 5J 649/650 Manila-Tacloban-Manila
- 5J 655/656 Manila-Tacloban-Manila
- 5J 785/786 Manila-Butuan-Manila
- 5J 793/794 Manila-Butuan-Manila
- 5J 451/452 Manila-Iloilo-Manila
- 5J 473/474 Manila-Bacolod-Manila
- 5J 323/324 Manila-Legazpi-Manila
- 5J 771/772 Manila-Pagadian-Manila
- 5J 841/842 Manila-Virac-Manila
- 5J 885/886 Manila-Cotabato-Manila
- 5J 703/704 Manila-Dipolog-Manila
- 5J 893/894 Manila-Caticlan-Manila
- 5J 2005/2006 Manila-Caticlan-Manila
- 5J 2003/2004 Manila-Caticlan-Manila
- 5J 911/912 Manila-Caticlan-Manila
- 5J 895/896 Manila-Caticlan-Manila
- 5J 899/900 Manila-Caticlan-Manila
- 5J 897/898 Manila-Caticlan-Manila
- 5J 851/852 Manila-Zamboanga-Manila
- 5J 853/854 Manila-Zamboanga-Manila
- 5J 859/860 Manila-Zamboanga-Manila
- 5J 635/636 Manila-Puerto Princesa-Manila
- 5J 637/638 Manila-Puerto Princesa-Manila
- 5J 989/990 Manila-General Santos-Manila
- 5J 993/994 Manila-General Santos-Manila
- 5J 447/448 Manila-Iloilo-Manila
- 5J 955/956 Manila-Davao-Manila
- 5J 623/624 Manila-Dumaguete-Manila
- 5J 907/908 Manila-Caticlan-Manila
- 5J 357/358 Manila-Roxas-Manila
- 5J 627/628 Manila-Dumaguete-Manila
- 5J 781/782 Manila-Ozamiz-Manila
- 5J 6881/6882 Manila-Surigao-Manila
Terminal 4
CebGo (DG)
- DG 6193/6194 Manila-Legazpi-Manila
- DG 6031/6032 Manila-San Jose-Manila
- DG 6177/6178 Manila-Masbate-Manila
- DG 6113/6114 Manila-Naga-Manila
- DG 6117/6118 Manila-Naga-Manila
- DG 6843/6844 Manila-Siargao-Manila
- DG 6055/6056 Manila-Busuanga-Manila
- DG 6043/6044 Manila-Busuanga-Manila
- DG 6047/6048 Manila-Busuanga-Manila
- DG 6051/6052 Manila-Busuanga-Manila
- DG 6066/6067 Manila-Busuanga-Manila
AirAsia (Z2)
- Z2 622 Davao-Manila
- Z2 698 Cagayan-Manila
- Z2 8612 Davao-Manila
Cebu Pacific said it was aware that the NAIA has opened its runways, but decided to call off trips "given the inclement weather" driven by tropical storm Paeng.
According to the airline, passengers have been advised of the development.
They can access the following options on the Cebu-Pacific website.
- Free Rebooking — Rebook without fare difference for travel up to 30 days from original flight date. The fare difference will apply if the travel period is beyond thirty (30) days from the original flight date.
- Travel Fund — Store the amount in a virtual CEB wallet valid for six months and use this to either book a new flight or pay for add-ons, such as baggage allowance and seat selection.
- Refund — The process may take up to two months from the date of request.
"This is a developing situation. As such, there may be more flight changes as the tropical storm passes," the airline said, advising customers to check real-time flight status updates here.
PAL, for its part, encouraged its customers to continue monitoring the status of their flight using the Flight Status self-service tool on the airline's website.
It said passengers of canceled flights have the following option:
- Convert your ticket to Travel Credits equivalent to the unused base fare of your ticket. Voucher validity is one year (1) from date of issuance.
- Rebook or Reroute your ticket to another flight with available space within 60 days from the original flight in the same booking class or higher within the same cabin class.
- Refund ticket without penalties, excluding Ticketing Service Charge
They may access the online self-reaccommodation tool for flight rebooking - click 'Manage' and then select 'Flight Disruption', in the homepage of www.philippineairlines.com.
