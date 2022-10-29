Paeng exits Luzon; Signal No. 2 still up in some areas

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Tropical storm Paeng is now over the West Philippine Sea, state weather bureau PAGASA announced Sunday in its 5 a.m. bulletin.

Paeng's center was last located 85km west-northwest of Iba town, Zambales, its trajectory west-northwestward at 30 km/h.

According to PAGASA, moderate to heavy rains were possible over Zambales, Bataan, Aurora, Pangasinan, Batanes, and the northern portion of Cagayan, including Babuyan Islands.

Light to moderate — with at times heavy — rains were possible over Metro Manila, the Cordillera Administrative Region, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, the Camarines provinces, Western Visayas, and the rest of the Cagayan Valley and Central Luzon, the agency added.

Flooding and landslides are "likely to slowly subside", PAGASA said, except for areas with persistent heavy rainfall.

The storm will likely exit the Philippine area of responsibility Monday.

Despite Paeng's exit from Luzon, tropical cyclone wind signals remained up in the following areas:

SIGNAL NO. 2

Western portion of Bataan (Morong, Bagac, Dinalupihan, Hermosa)

Benguet

Southern portion of Ilocos Sur (City of Candon, Banayoyo, Galimuyod, Sigay, Suyo, Santa Lucia, Santa Cruz, Alilem, Tagudin, Sugpon, Cervantes, Quirino, Gregorio del Pilar, Salcedo, Lidlidda, San Emilio, Santiago, Burgos, Santa Maria, San Esteban)

La Union

Northwestern portion of Nueva Ecija (Guimba, Cuyapo, Talugtug, Nampicuan)

Western portion of Pampanga (Floridablanca, Mabalacat City, Magalang, Angeles City, Porac)

Pangasinan

Tarlac

Zambales

SIGNAL NO. 1