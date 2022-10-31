Philippine Coast Guard personnel conduct search operations in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao on Oct. 31, 2022 where a mudslide occurred over the weekend due to tropical storm Paeng, killing some residents. Photo courtesy of the Philippine Coast Guard

MANILA (UPDATE) - The death toll from the onslaught of Severe Tropical Storm Paeng has risen to 101, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said Monday night, while 66 others remain missing.

Out of the total reported deaths, 73 have been confirmed while 28 remain for validation, said the NDRRMC.

Over half of the fatalities were from a series of flash floods and landslides unleashed by Paeng, which destroyed villages in Mindanao on Friday.

According to the agency's report, 53 deaths were recorded in the Bangsamoro region, 22 were in Western Visayas, 12 were in the Calabarzon, while the rest were in Regions 5, 8, 9 and 12.

A separate report though by the Office of Civil Defense-Calabarzon as of Monday afternoon showed that deaths in the region stood at 30, and five others are missing.

Of the reported missing people in the NDRRMC's latest report, 29 are confirmed while 37 are for validation. Most of the missing individuals are from Region 8 and the Bangsamoro region, while only two were listed under Calabarzon.

The number of injured, meanwhile, stood at 70, of whom 42 have been confirmed and 28 are still for validation.

The NDRRMC said 618,817 families or 2,039,363 people were affected by Paeng, of whom over 205,000 people are staying in 2,801 evacuation centers.

Western Visayas has the most number of evacuation centers, at 935, accommodating 74,283 people, followed by Calabarzon, which has 745 evacuation centers housing 55,007 people, based on its report.

OCD-Calabarzon's separate report showed however that 105,017 people are staying in 1,195 evacuation centers in the region as of Monday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Paeng destroyed 758 houses and damaged 4,863 others, the NDRRMC said.

Up to 189 roads and 72 bridges remain impassable after the storm's onslaught, added the agency.

The cost of damage to infrastructure is so far pegged at around P760.3 million. Damage to agriculture, meanwhile, was estimated at P1.33 billion, according to the Department of Agriculture.

In its latest advisory, the DA said the storm affected 53,849 farmers and fishers, as well as 64,607 hectares of land.

Close to 67,000 metric tons of crops were destroyed by Paeng, the agency said.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday said there is no need to place the Philippines under a state of calamity for a year after the onslaught of Paeng.

The NDRRMC recommended the declaration of a year-long national state of calamity, saying 16 out of 17 regions in the Philippines were classified as high risk areas during the onslaught of Paeng.

Paeng exited the Philippine area of responsibility noontime of Monday, but Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal No. 1 remains hoisted over northern Luzon provinces.

Another tropical storm, Queenie, is also expected to bring rains in the Eastern Visayas, Caraga and Davao Oriental by Tuesday night.

