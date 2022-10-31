RAMMB/US NOAA/Himawari 8

Queenie to bring more misery in Paeng-hit areas

MANILA — The state weather forecaster kept wind signal no. 1 raised in parts of northern Luzon and warned of more rains as severe tropical storm Paeng left the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) on Monday afternoon while another cyclone churned closer.

Paeng exited the PAR at 12:10 p.m. and intensified further as it moved over the West Philippine Sea, said the state weather forecaster.

In its 5 p.m. advisory, PAGASA said signal no. 1 was still raised in the following areas, where 39 to 61 kph winds could damage houses made of light materials, break the twigs of small trees, and damage rice crops.

Abra

Western portion of Benguet (Tuba, Baguio City, Kapangan, Atok, Kibungan, La Trinidad, Sablan, Tublay, Bakun)

Southern portion of Ilocos Norte (Badoc, Pinili, Banna, Nueva Era, City of Batac, Paoay, Marcos, Currimao, Dingras, Solsona, Sarrat, San Nicolas, Laoag City, Piddig)

Ilocos Sur

La Union

Central and western portions of Pangasinan (Basista, Lingayen, Villasis, City of Alaminos, Anda, Malasiqui, San Fabian, Urbiztondo, Bautista, Mangaldan, Mapandan, Burgos, Dagupan City, Binalonan, Bolinao, Aguilar, Alcala, Sual, Labrador, Bani, Santo Tomas, Pozorrubio, City of Urdaneta, Laoac, Mangatarem, Mabini, San Carlos City, Manaoag, Binmaley, San Jacinto, Bugallon, Bayambang, Infanta, Agno, Calasiao, Santa Barbara, Dasol, Sison)

Central and western portions of Tarlac (San Jose, Mayantoc, Capas, San Clemente, Santa Ignacia, Camiling, Moncada, Paniqui, Gerona, City of Tarlac, Bamban)

Northern and central portions Zambales (Botolan, Iba, Candelaria, Cabangan, Palauig, Santa Cruz, Masinloc, San Felipe)

PAGASA said Paeng would still bring moderate to heavy rains over Batanes, Zambales, and Bataan.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains are still possible over Ilocos Region, the Cordilleras, Cavite, Batangas, the southern portion of Quezon, Western Visayas, Babuyan Islands, Mimaropa, and the rest of Central Luzon.

Track and intensity forecast for severe tropical storm Paeng. PAGASA

The death toll from Paeng has jumped to 98, the national disaster agency said earlier in the day.

Just over half of the fatalities were from a series of flash floods and landslides that destroyed villages in Mindanao on Friday.

QUEENIE KEEPS STRENGTH

Meanwhile, tropical storm Queenie was 695 kilometers east southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur at 4 p.m., packing maximum winds of up to 65 kilometers per hour (kph) and up 80 kph gusts, said PAGASA.

The weather agency said Queenie is expected to maintain its strength in the next 12 hours before weakening into a tropical depression by Tuesday morning or evening. On Wednesday afternoon, it will begin to move generally northwestward towards Caraga-Eastern Visayas area, it added.

PAGASA said Queenie could bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Caraga, Eastern Visayas, and Davao Oriental by Tuesday night through Wednesday.

On Thursday, light to moderate with at times heavy rains possible over Caraga, Davao Region, Northern Mindanao, Eastern and Central Visayas, and Bicol Region, PAGASA added.



"Under these conditions, flooding and rain-induced landslides are possible," it warned.

Landslides and flash floods originating from largely deforested mountainsides have been among the deadliest hazards posed by storms in the Philippines in recent years.

Scientists have warned that deadly and destructive storms are becoming more powerful as the world gets warmer because of climate change.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse

RELATED VIDEO